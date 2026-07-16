NEW TRICKS STORIES to Make Manhattan Debut at Soho Playhouse

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Now in its fourth year, New Tricks Stories will make its Manhattan debut at The Huron Club at the legendary Soho Playhouse on Aug. 16. New Tricks Stories is New York City's only show featuring storytellers over 40, taking storytelling to a new level: 40 and fabulous.

Hosted by Adrianne Frost (pictured above, 'Late Night with Conan O'Brien,' VH-1's 'Best Week Ever'), New Tricks showcases performers whose stories range from funny and reflective to heartfelt and inspiring, highlighting the depth that comes only with experience. Award-winning storytellers from The Moth, PBS' Stories From The Stage, RISK! and more. Grab a drink, laugh, cry and remember what it was like to use a dial phone. New Tricks Stories: Because great storytelling knows no age.

Performances will take place Aug. 16, Oct. 18 and Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at15 Vandam St.; take the C or E train to Spring Street.

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