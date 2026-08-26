MAN WOMAN Butoh Fairy Tale by Vangeline to Play Schwarzman Centre

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The Schwarzman Centre Cultural Programme will present a performance of MAN WOMAN on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at 7PM at the Schwarzman Centre, Radcliffe Observatory Quarter, Woodstock Road, Oxford OX2 6GG.

MAN WOMAN is a visually striking new dance performance by New York-based choreographer and performer Vangeline. Inspired by Eikoh Hosoe's famous Man and Woman photo series featuring Butoh pioneers Tatsumi Hijikata and Motofuji, the performance reimagines these celebrated images through a contemporary feminist lens.

Butoh is a Japanese avant-garde dance form known for its highly expressive movement exploring transformation, identity and the body's ability to cross boundaries. Drawing on Hosoe's photographs as inspiration, MAN WOMAN combines Vangeline's distinctive movement language with costumes by visionary queer artist Machine Dazzle and a richly textured electro-acoustic score by Ray Barragan-Sweeten.

﻿Placing the female body at the centre, MAN WOMAN reimagines Hosoe's work from a contemporary feminist perspective, asking what happens when women are no longer defined in relation to a male presence, but become the authors of their own stories.

MAN WOMAN premiered in New York in spring 2026 at La MaMa E.T.C.

A live discussion will follow after the performance with the artist and Dr Baldock (women’s roles in Butoh history), deepening the enquiry into gender, memory and queer aesthetics.

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