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MAHOGANY HALL to Premiere at Theater for the New City's Dream Up Festival

Performances will run September 8-12.

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MAHOGANY HALL to Premiere at Theater for the New City's Dream Up Festival

Theater for the New City will host the premiere of Mahogany Hall, a new dramatic musical featuring book and lyrics by Katharine McNair and music and score by Michael Gallant. The production will run for a limited engagement from September 8 through September 12, 2026, at the Community Theater space at Theater for the New City as part of its DREAM UP FESTIVAL.

Set against the iconic backdrop of the 1929 New Orleans' Storyville District, Mahogany Hall illuminates the lived experiences, struggles, and triumphs of the women residing and working within the famed brothel. The musical takes audiences directly to where magic meets the banal and difficult circumstances that women, both past and present, have faced—and continue to.

While acknowledging harsh realities, Mahogany Hall is full of lively music and unyielding hope, as its characters remain fiercely determined to set a new course for themselves and claim their economic freedom.

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