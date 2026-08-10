SOMEWHERE, VIRGINIA to Premiere at TNC's Dream Up! Festival

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Theater for the New City will present Somewhere, Virginia, a new play written by John Harney. Anna Rebek directs a cast of four, including Jake Steinberg, Janelle Clayton, Chase Cortland Erwin, and Laura Whittenberger. Five performances will be staged from September 8-12, 2026 as part of the 14th Dream Up Festival at The Johnson Theater at Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue, New York, NY 10003.

Clare, an ambitious congressional chief of staff who abruptly quit and ghosted everyone shortly after the 2024 election, summons three former colleagues to an old house in the Virginia countryside. As the guests, whose lives and careers have been upended by that election, try to figure out the reason for this odd reunion, Clare's bedridden mother upstairs is a constant, if unseen, presence. And outside, the fields and meadows, which armies fought over long ago, seem to be taking on a life of their own.

Five performance dates include: Tuesday, September 8 @ 9:00 p.m.; Wednesday, September 9 @ 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, September 10 @ 9:00 p.m.; Friday, September 11 @ 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, September 12 @ 2:00 p.m.

General Admission Tickets are $18 (plus service fee).

For Tickets, visit https://www.dreamupfestival.org/SHOW2717.html

Direct ticketing link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35441/production/1283648

The runtime is 90 minutes, no intermission.

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