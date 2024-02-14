LOVEJOY ON LOVEJOY to Begin Performances at Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival This Month

Lovejoy on Lovejoy, written by Richard Lovejoy and directed by Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy will be presented at the Chain Theatre's winter one act festival.

Performances will take place on Tuesday, 2/20 at 6:30pm, Sunday, 2/25 at 5pm, and Friday, 3/1 at 8:30pm.

Performer and author Richard Lovejoy investigates the 1837 murder of his abolitionist ancestor Elijah Lovejoy. As modern America wrestles with its legacy and charts a course to an unknown future, Lovejoy on Lovejoy illuminates what the past has to say about the present.

Lovejoy on Lovejoy is part of Program 12 of the Chain's Winter One-Act Festival. Audiences can use the code LOVE.

The run time is 40 minutes.