LOVE YOU, BYE World Premiere to be Presented at Paradise Factory in May

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This spring, Party Of Three Studios will present the world premiere of LOVE YOU, BYE, a new play written by Cael Sullivan and co-directed by Cael Sullivan and Lark Lepage. The limited Off-Off Broadway engagement will run May 14-17, 2026, at Paradise Factory.

Set in their Virginia hometown, LOVE YOU, BYE follows two estranged sisters forced to make a life-altering decision for their dying mother. What begins as a necessary return home quickly unravels into a deeply personal confrontation shaped by conflicting memories, opposing beliefs, and unresolved resentment.

The play examines how two people can grow up in the same household and leave with entirely different experiences. As tensions rise, Emma and Lyla are forced to navigate questions of identity, loyalty, and what it truly means to forgive.

The production stars Lola Blackman (Grand Army) and Adelaide Lobenthal (Much Ado About Nothing at the Shakespeare Globe), and runs 1 hour and 40 minutes with an intermission. In addition to Party of Three Studio, Joelle Westwood and Trey Sullivan are producing through Reaching Glory Productions (RGP).