ISLAND DATING SHOW to Open at Off The Lane in an Interactive Reality TV Musical

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Off The Lane will present Island Dating Show, a new interactive musical running July 30 through August 2 at 8:00 p.m.

The production follows a group of attractive singles who arrive on a remote island hoping to find romance and enjoy the summer of a lifetime. When disaster strikes during filming, however, the contestants discover that the future of humanity rests on their shoulders. As the show's tagline teases, "They came here for love... and now love is exactly what they need to survive."

Directed by Zoë Elizabeth Lillis, the production features associate direction and choreography by Sam Lobel, with vocal direction and arrangements by George Luton.

The cast includes Bridget Rose Perrotta, George Luton, Penelope Hinds, Erin Lambertson, Natalie Myrick, Yasmin Ranz-Lind, Xavier Cornell, Miciah Wallace, Tommy Krob, and Ben Teitelbaum.

Throughout the performance, audience members will vote for their favorite island daters, making the immersive production part theatrical comedy and part reality competition.

Performance Information

Dates: July 30–August 2, 2026

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Tickets: $30–$35

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