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Hidden Headliner at The Slipper Room in New York

The Slipper Room | August 17, 2026

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Hidden Headliner at The Slipper Room in New York

Hidden Headliner at The Slipper Room

Dates: August 17, 2026

Venue: The Slipper Room · New York, NY · 167 Orchard St., New York, New York, 10002 10002

Type: Theatrical Event

Performing one night only in 2026, the HIDDEN HEADLINER Variety Show makes its debut at the historic Slipper Room on Manhattan's Lower East Side. A totally new concept, each HIDDEN HEADLINER performance will include CIRCUS ACTS, STAND-UP COMEDY, MAGIC, MUSIC, and MORE, plus an amazing final act performed by a SECRET BROADWAY STAR. We'll drop clues on social media in the run-up to each performance, and during each show, culminating in a surprise appearance by BROADWAY ROYALTY. Who'll star the show? You'll never know. Unless you go.

Hidden Headliner promises to deliver a hilarious show highlighting some of New York’s most talented comedians, actors, circus performers and magicians, and they’re all coming to the stage to deliver something you’ve never seen before. “You have to see it, on our stage, or you’ll miss out. This isn’t standard stuff. These are once-in-a-lifetime acts,” says AJ. “Over a year of audition, curation, and consideration has led us to this one night.”

Tickets are reasonable. The entertainment is unbeatable. And the Hidden Headliner is unforgettable. One ephemeral night you'll never forget. Tickets are limited -- the Slipper Room is an intimate space. Be there!

 

Age recommendation:

Adults only (21+)

Get Tickets

Draft generated from the BroadwayWorld Premium Plus listing. Editor review required before publish.

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