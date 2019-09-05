HOW WE LOVE/F*CK Has World Premiere At Cherry Lane Theatre

How We Love/F*ck, a new play from powerhouse actor/playwright Lillian Isabella, is a sex-positive theatre piece in response to the #MeToo movement where she looks to celebrate female sexuality, and how fun sex can be.

The play is inspired by Lillian's documentary-style interviews with a tribe of 28 diverse female-identifying individuals, ranging from 25 to 89 years old. Through candid monologues created from the interviews, Lillian begins to discover her own sexual agency, the healing power of ecstatic experience, and the importance of sharing this new understanding with the world.

Brought to you by Edge In Motion Productions, How We Love/F*ck is directed by Lorna Ventura and produced by Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand, playing for 12 performances at Cherry Lane Theatre, from September 25th to October 6th, 2019.

The play features Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand, Lillian Isabella*, Tulis McCall*, Greer Morrison, and Nancy Sun*.

**Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association





