HOLD STILL Comes to the United Solo Show Festival

Susan Kuralt will present Hold Still, a play about speaking truth in the face of societal pressure to remain silent, as part of the annual United Solo Show Festival, March 7 through March 26, 2023. Hold Still will be presented Saturday, March 18th (7:00pm), at Theatre Row Performing Arts Center, 410 W. 42ndStreet, New York, NY 10036.

Hold Still is about the tragic clash of irreconcilable differences among three generations of women who are deeply bound to one another. Through the lens of their different generational perspectives, each woman tells the story of the public disclosure of a disturbing family secret. As each woman shares her unique version of the story, the piece gradually paints an unsettling yet compassionate picture of the complex reasons we sometimes remain silent in the face of harm.

United Solo™ is a theatre company based in New York City, dedicated to the genre of one-person performance. Their goal is to present solo pieces, both local and international; discover original scripts; bring creators together; exchange perspectives; and inspire creativity related to solo performance.

United Solo Theatre Festival's new spring festival comes to Theatre Row in New York City from March 7, through March 26, 2023. The spring season offers over three dozen shows in the genres of comedy, tragedy, performance art, dance, music, storytelling, puppetry, cabaret, and multimedia. Featuring artists from all over the U.S. and other countries including Canada, Mexico, Germany, Israel, Iran, South Africa, and South Korea, the spring festival will debut 18 world premieres, 11 New York City premieres, and four U.S. premieres. The rich variety of stories touch on themes of addiction, family sagas, current events, historical figures and more. The full lineup of shows is featured at www.unitedsolo.org/shows

Credits:

Susan Kuralt (U.S.) - Writer/ Performer

Kim Chinh (U.S.) - Director