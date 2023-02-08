Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fiasco Theatre Presents BE OUR VALENTINE

The concert will be available to stream from Feb 14th through Feb 28th.

Feb. 08, 2023  
Fiasco Theatre Presents BE OUR VALENTINE

Fiasco Theater's annual Valentine's Day fundraising event will be an online auction in 2023. The campaign will be live beginning on February 14th at 12:00 AM ET through February 28th at 11:59 PM ET.

Audiences can bid on items and experiences such as: copies of Stephen Sondheim's books signed by The Maestro himself, tickets to The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window at BAM, special access to (and even your name as a cameo in) Fiasco's next production: The Knight of the Burning Pestle, presented in collaboration with Red Bull Theater, and much more!

In addition, donors who give $50 or more receive access to the digital re-airing of Fiasco's 2022 concert A Valentine for Sondheim: a one-hour program featuring treasured collaborators from Fiasco's productions of Into The Woods and Merrily We Roll Along in performance, as well as in dialogue about how Sondheim and his music have shaped each artist individually and Fiasco as a company.

The concert will be available to stream from Feb 14th through Feb 28th.



Theater For The New City Presents ADA Photo
Theater For The New City Presents ADA
Theater for the New City presents ADA by Demetria Daniels from February 16 to March 5, 2023 at the Johnson Theater, 155 First Avenue, New York, 10003.
HOW TO MELT ICE Adds Performance at Julia de Burgos Performance and Arts Center Photo
HOW TO MELT ICE Adds Performance at Julia de Burgos Performance and Arts Center
Maria-Cristina Fusté, Executive Artistic Director of Boundless Theatre Company, and Melody Brooks, Artistic Director of New Perspectives Theatre Company have  announced an additional performance date for How to Melt ICE, a new play written by Amalia Oliva Rojas and directed by Elena Araoz.
AJIJAAK ON TURTLE ISLAND Family Musical to Open at Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay Col Photo
AJIJAAK ON TURTLE ISLAND Family Musical to Open at Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College This Month
Ajijaak on Turtle Island, a new family musical, will premiere at Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College as part of its second national tour.
Max Ehrlich Will Lead an Industry Presentation of BONJOUR MON AMOUR Photo
Max Ehrlich Will Lead an Industry Presentation of BONJOUR MON AMOUR
Bonjour Mon Amour written by Richard Hackley will get an invite-only industry presentation on February 16. It will be directed by Jamibeth Margolis, with musical direction by Andrew Wheeler.

More Hot Stories For You


Theater For The New City Presents ADATheater For The New City Presents ADA
February 7, 2023

Theater for the New City presents ADA by Demetria Daniels from February 16 to March 5, 2023 at the Johnson Theater, 155 First Avenue, New York, 10003.
HOW TO MELT ICE Adds Performance at Julia de Burgos Performance and Arts CenterHOW TO MELT ICE Adds Performance at Julia de Burgos Performance and Arts Center
February 7, 2023

Maria-Cristina Fusté, Executive Artistic Director of Boundless Theatre Company, and Melody Brooks, Artistic Director of New Perspectives Theatre Company have  announced an additional performance date for How to Melt ICE, a new play written by Amalia Oliva Rojas and directed by Elena Araoz.
AJIJAAK ON TURTLE ISLAND Family Musical to Open at Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College This MonthAJIJAAK ON TURTLE ISLAND Family Musical to Open at Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College This Month
February 7, 2023

Ajijaak on Turtle Island, a new family musical, will premiere at Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College as part of its second national tour.
Max Ehrlich Will Lead an Industry Presentation of BONJOUR MON AMOURMax Ehrlich Will Lead an Industry Presentation of BONJOUR MON AMOUR
February 7, 2023

Bonjour Mon Amour written by Richard Hackley will get an invite-only industry presentation on February 16. It will be directed by Jamibeth Margolis, with musical direction by Andrew Wheeler.
Company of Fools to Present First Annual Virtual Play Festival THE DARE TO FAIL FESTCompany of Fools to Present First Annual Virtual Play Festival THE DARE TO FAIL FEST
February 6, 2023

Company of Fools will present its first annual virtual play festival. The Dare to Fail Fest! (DTFFest) is comprised of five 10-minute plays (out of over 50 submissions) selected by a CoF committee.
share