Fiasco Theatre Presents BE OUR VALENTINE

Fiasco Theater's annual Valentine's Day fundraising event will be an online auction in 2023. The campaign will be live beginning on February 14th at 12:00 AM ET through February 28th at 11:59 PM ET.

Audiences can bid on items and experiences such as: copies of Stephen Sondheim's books signed by The Maestro himself, tickets to The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window at BAM, special access to (and even your name as a cameo in) Fiasco's next production: The Knight of the Burning Pestle, presented in collaboration with Red Bull Theater, and much more!

In addition, donors who give $50 or more receive access to the digital re-airing of Fiasco's 2022 concert A Valentine for Sondheim: a one-hour program featuring treasured collaborators from Fiasco's productions of Into The Woods and Merrily We Roll Along in performance, as well as in dialogue about how Sondheim and his music have shaped each artist individually and Fiasco as a company.

The concert will be available to stream from Feb 14th through Feb 28th.