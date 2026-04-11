Dame Claudia Orange's Granddaughter to Appear in New York Premiere of SNAZZY, True Story of Snazaroo

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New Zealand-raised actress Naomi Orange, granddaughter of distinguished New Zealand historian and author Dame Claudia Orange, will appear in the world premiere of Snazzy, a new play running this July at the New York Theatre Festival in Manhattan.

Written and produced by British actor-producer Joe Staton and presented by RiffRaff NYC, Snazzy tells the true story behind Snazaroo - one of the world's most recognised face-paint brands - created in the 1980s at a Butlins holiday camp in Minehead, Somerset. The business went on to become a global brand sold in over 40 countries. The play explores love, entrepreneurship, family, and the personal cost of building something from nothing.

Orange, who spent much of her childhood in Auckland before later moving to Australia and New York, plays multiple characters throughout the story, bringing to life key figures across decades of the brand's creation and growth.

Orange comes from a notable New Zealand family. Her grandmother, Dame Claudia Orange, is one of New Zealand's most respected historians and was recently shortlisted for Senior New Zealander of the Year. The connection adds further New Zealand interest to a production already featuring an international cast and creative team.

Born in London, raised in New Zealand, and later spending her formative teenage years in Australia, Orange brings an international perspective to the production. She graduated top of her class in Dramatic Arts from Hunter School of the Performing Arts in New South Wales before continuing her training in New York at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting, joining notable graduates including Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Salma Hayek, and Benicio Del Toro.

Orange is also a founding member of theatre collective Fruit Fly, an international ensemble focused on developing original work and collaborative performance.

The international cast of Snazzy also includes Ross Mason, Brenna Peerbolt, Truman Gaudoin, and Ronan Spierenburg. The production is directed by British actress and director Chloe Champken, a long-time collaborator of Staton.

Presented by RiffRaff NYC - a New York-based theatre company dedicated to supporting immigrant artists and telling globally resonant stories - Snazzy brings together performers from New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, reflecting the global journey behind the Snazaroo story.

Snazzy will premiere as part of the New York Theatre Festival at LATEA Theater in Manhattan, with performances at 9 p.m. on July 21, 6:30 p.m. on July 22, and 4:30 p.m. on July 25.