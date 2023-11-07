Connelly Theater Opens New 51-Seat Studio Theater

The first production in the Upstairs is Gabe Mollica's Solo: A Show about Friendship.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced Photo 3 Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced
THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold Industry Reading This Month Photo 4 THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold Industry Reading This Month

Connelly Theater Opens New 51-Seat Studio Theater

The Connelly Theater announced today that it has opened a new 51-seat 3/4 thrust studio theater on the 2nd floor of its historic East Village home. The new space, which will be known as the Upstairs, marks the first expansion of the venue since the mid-1990s. The first production in the Upstairs is Gabe Mollica's Solo: A Show about Friendship which opened on October 10th, and has announced an extension through November 19th.

The Connelly Theater serves as a home for adventurous independent theater productions. The iconic venue features new work and innovative reimaginings of classics by companies including Clubbed Thumb, Bedlam, Ars Nova, Soho Rep., Sinking Ship, Transport Group, Page 73 Productions, as well as the megahit KATE, by Kate Berlant, directed by Bo Burnham, and the recent sold-out run Salesman之死, by Jeremy Tiang (Yangtze Rep). The theater has been named one of NYC's best by Time Out New York. Under the leadership of Director & General Manager Josh Luxenberg, the venue has become an essential off-Broadway destination.

"Opening the Upstairs is going to dramatically expand the kind of work we can support," says Luxenberg, who is responsible for curating the work that plays at the theater. "On the Mainstage, we focus on longer-running shows. The Upstairs will allow for shorter runs, faster turnaround, and a greater variety of work, from readings to full productions."

Theater companies and artists who are interested in working at the Connelly, either on the Mainstage or in the Upstairs, can find information about the application process on the submissions page on the Connelly Theater's website.

Along with the opening of the new space, the Connelly is also announcing an expansion of the management team: Mele Sabú Borges has been hired as the Theater Management Associate and joins Luxenberg in overseeing the operations of the two performances venues and the theater's rehearsal studio. Borges's work as a performer and designer has been seen at the Sundance Theater Institute, NYTW, Bushwick Starr, Breaking the Binary Theater Festival, The New Group, Ars Nova, Juilliard, and others.

Originally built in the 1860s as the choir hall for an orphanage, the Connelly Theater Mainstage is like no other in New York City. The distinctive gold proscenium, raised stage and generous wing space, and intimate, flexible seating configuration have made it a coveted venue for live performance, and a frequent location for major film and television productions. The Connelly Theater is a program of the non-profit Click Here (CCC), and all proceeds from the theater support the work of CCC, which champions girls, empowering them to realize their full potential from middle school through college and beyond.

The Connelly Theater is located at 220 East Fourth Street in Manhattan. Instagram: @connellytheater




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
The Blue Hill Troupe Kicks Off 100th Anniversary Season With ANYTHING GOES Photo
The Blue Hill Troupe Kicks Off 100th Anniversary Season With ANYTHING GOES

The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City’s only philanthropic musical theater group, will kick off its 100th Anniversary season with “Anything Goes,” Cole Porter’s classic musical comedy of mismatched lovers, bumbling gangsters, and heavenly high jinks on the high seas. Performances will run Nov. 3-11 at The Theatre at St. Jean’s, 184 East 76th St.

2
Celia Berk to Present A DREAM AND A SONG - THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN at Wi Photo
Celia Berk to Present A DREAM AND A SONG - THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN at Winter Rhythms

Award winning vocalist Celia Berk will appear in Winter Rhythms at Urban Stages this holiday season in A DREAM AND A SONG: The Musical Stories of Elizabeth Sullivan.  There will be one performance, only, on Dec. 8 at 7PM.  She will be joined by guitarist Sean Driscoll, violinist Seoyeon Im and pianist/music director Jon Weber.  Jeff Harnar directs.

3
New Musical RIVERBEND to Set Sail at Emerging Artists Theatres Spark Theatre Festival NYC Photo
New Musical RIVERBEND to Set Sail at Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC This Weekend

The newest reading of Riverbend: A Musical Mythos will be presented as part of Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC. Incubated at the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Riverbend is a new musical with book and lyrics by Caroline Game and music by Michael Oosterhout.

4
A CONFESSIONAL OF A RECOVERING CATHOLIC: THE MUSICAL To Play The Magnet Theater Photo
A 'CONFESSIONAL' OF A RECOVERING CATHOLIC: THE MUSICAL To Play The Magnet Theater

Acclaimed actor and comedienne Julie McNamara will perform her new solo show, ​​A 'Confessional' of a Recovering Catholic: The Musical, at the Magnet Theater on Friday, November 10th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Film Opening With Sara Bareilles Video
Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Film Opening With Sara Bareilles
Watch AMERICAN DAD Parody CATS In New Clip Video
Watch AMERICAN DAD Parody CATS In New Clip
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Katie's Tales in Off-Off-Broadway Katie's Tales
United Solo Festival (11/11-11/11)Tracker PHOTOS
Alexa, Play in Off-Off-Broadway Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-11/08)Tracker CAST
SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival
The 530 Studios (11/03-11/18)Tracker
Jill Senter's La Soiree in Off-Off-Broadway Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
SOUTH in Off-Off-Broadway SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
“poolsides” by jose sebastian alberdi in Off-Off-Broadway “poolsides” by jose sebastian alberdi
RED HOOK LOBSTER POUND (11/10-11/12)Tracker
The MotherF**ker With The Hat in Off-Off-Broadway The MotherF**ker With The Hat
The Heights Players (11/03-11/12)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler in Off-Off-Broadway D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You