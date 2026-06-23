Comedy Storytelling Show AWKWARD TEENAGE YEARS to be Presented at UNDER St. Marks
Awkward Teenage Years on Wednesday, July 1st will be guest-hosted by Matt Storrs, and feature stories by Valarie Walker, Shawn Musgrave and more.
FRIGID New York in collaboration with Pale Girl Productions will present the July installment of their bi-monthly comedy storytelling show, Awkward Teenage Years on Wednesday, July 1st at 7:30pm at UNDER St. Marks. Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase now. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.
True stories about the most gloriously awkward times in our lives - our teenage years! Awkward Teenage Years brings you the best storytellers in NYC to relive their joys and traumas for your entertainment - let's laugh and reminisce together! Enjoy tales of first loves gone wrong, failing the big test, finding your tribe, learning hard lessons, and most importantly - coming of age.
Awkward Teenage Years on Wednesday, July 1st will be guest-hosted by Matt Storrs (NPR, PBS, NYC Fringe) and feature stories by Valarie Walker (Moth GrandSLAM Winner), Shawn Musgrave (Story Collider), Parker Sublette (Wizard Tower Comedy), Calvin Cato (New York Comedy Festival), and Emily Hespeler (Edinburgh Fringe).
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