Cast And Director Set For Black Broadway Men Inc.'s 2026 Jesse L. Kearney Playwriting Initiative Presentation
York Walker's play features Jelani Alladin, Allan K. Washington, and Michael Rishawn at Signature Theatre.
Following the announcement of award-winning playwright and screenwriter York Walker (Covenant, Dick Wolf's FBI) as the recipient of the 2026 Jesse L. Kearney BBM Playwriting Initiative, Black Broadway Men Inc. has announced the creative team and exceptional cast assembled for the upcoming industry presentation of his newest play REDACTED.
Acclaimed director Kent Gash will helm the by-invitation-only reading, taking place on Friday, July 17, 2026, in the Ford Studio at the Signature Theatre (West 42nd Street, New York City). Casting for the presentation, handled by Rashad Chambers of The Telsey Office, features: Allan K. Washington (Broadway's Once on This Island, SpongeBob SquarePants) as Dario, Michael Rishawn (Off-Broadway's Ain't No Mo') as Aaron, Jelani Alladin (Broadway's Frozen, Hercules, Fellow Travelers) as Cameron, Mister Fitzgerald (Off-Broadway's Blue Ridge) as Rodney, Kevyn Morrow (Broadway's Hadestown, The Color Purple, Moulin Rouge!) as Officer Durant / Owner / Michael, Hayward Leach(The Terror, Elsbeth) as Stage Directions Reader.
While the July 17th presentation remains strictly by invitation only for industry professionals, inquiries regarding invitation information can be directed via email to blackbroadwaymenrsvp@gmail.com.
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