CRIMES OF THE HEART to Open at Theater 154 This Summer

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Red Door Productions will present Beth Henley's Pulitzer Prize-winning Crimes of the Heart, directed by Eve Bianco. Crimes of the Heart will play a limited engagement at Theater 154. Performances begin Wednesday, July 15 and continue through Sunday, July 26. Opening Night is Friday, July 17 (7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $40.

It's been a bad few days for the Magrath sisters. The eldest, Lenny, is turning thirty alone in the family home in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. The middle one, Meg, has come back from Hollywood with broken dreams and old wounds. And the youngest, Babe, has just shot her husband and can't quite explain why. Over a few extraordinary days in their grandparents' kitchen, the three sisters reckon with the past, with each other, and with the particular madness of family love. Beth Henley's Pulitzer Prize-winning play is devastating and hilarious in equal measure — often in the same breath.

The production stars Jacqui Byrne (The Last Five Star Bowl America in America, Spamalot, The Oresteia) as Lenny Magrath, Luke Kissick (This is Our Youth) as Barnette Lloyd, Violet Levinson (Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, Face Divided) as Babe Magrath, Ana Radice-Morras (The Bear, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress) as Meg Magrath, Branwyn Ritchie (Hello, Dolly! In concert at Carnegie Hall, Jack Mormon, Faster in The Attic at Edinburgh Fringe) as Chick Boyle, and Ronan Schwarz (The Tempest, Minotaur, Over The Moon) as Doc Porter.

The production features technical design by Steph Lo and Cathy Ho, production design by Stevie Hebe, and lighting design by Obid Abdurakhmanov. Caroline Lucas is the sound designer, and Cluanie Swanwick is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.





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