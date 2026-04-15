CONFESSIONS OF PEACHES, THE VIXEN & A HOLE NEW WORLD. Begins This Month At La MaMa

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La Mama Experimental Theatre Club will present CONFESSIONS OF PEACHES, THE VIXEN by ms. z tye and a hole new world. by Mina Nishimura as part of the 21st annual La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival. Performances will take place April 16–19 at the Community Arts Space, located at 74A East 4th Street in New York City.

The program will feature CONFESSIONS OF PEACHES, THE VIXEN on April 16 and 17 at 8:00 p.m., followed by a hole new world. on April 18 at 7:30 p.m. and April 19 at 5:00 p.m. The shared evening is curated by La MaMa Curatorial Residents Martita Abril and Blaze Ferrer.

CONFESSIONS OF PEACHES, THE VIXEN is described as a performance work that collages memory and narrative, drawing on themes of identity and reflection. In a hole new world., Nishimura explores absence and resonance through movement and structure, creating a performance centered on dissonance and spatial relationships.

The festival, curated by Nicky Paraiso, brings together artists at various stages of their careers to present new work across multiple venues. Now in its 21st season, La MaMa Moves! will run over five weeks and feature a range of performances, workshops, and discussions, with both in-person and hybrid programming.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $25 for students and seniors, with a $50 “Support the Artists” option available. Festival packages begin at $45, and a limited number of $10 tickets are available for each performance. Tickets and additional information are available online.