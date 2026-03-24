COME AND KNOCK DOWN MY DOOR to Debut at Gene Frankel Theatre in May

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Come and Knock Down My Door, a political-situation comedy occurring in the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection upon the Capitol, written by actor, producer, writer and second-generation satirist Alex Emanuel, will be presented Off-Broadway. Sixteen performances will be staged from May 7-30, 2026, at The Gene Frankel Theatre.

Philip Cruise directs a cast that features Jared Ritter, Lana Ayrapetyants, Tammi Cubilette, Callie Fabac, and Vincent Lamberti, as well as Cruise and Emanuel.

Come and Knock Down My Door is a political-situation comedy in two acts. It's January 7th, 2021. The U.S is still in the throes of a deadly pandemic, and the 2020 Presidential Race has yet to be conceded. After “Storming the Capitol,” Pablo, a freewheeling pot dealer, returns from Washington, DC to the Lower East Side apartment he shares with his liberal roommates; James, an African American musician, and Mina, his Russian speaking girlfriend. Hilarity ensues, misunderstandings abound, and their world nearly spirals into chaos as Pablo's roommates fear the FBI will come and knock down their door….

Performances for Come and Knock Down My Door are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.; and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Exceptions: Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. Opening night is Friday, May 8 at 8:00 p.m. The last week of the run is Wednesday, May 27 through Saturday May 30, 2026 at 8:00pm. The runtime is 110 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.