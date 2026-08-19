CL*T CULT to Play Neurotica Festival & Brooklyn Comedy Collective
Ryan Cunningham directs the one-woman comedy, with music and lyrics by Star Stone and Charlie O'Connor.
This fall, Star Stone's critically solo show Cl*t Cult will return to New York stages. Written and performed by Stone, the autobiographical solo show comes to the Neurotica Festival in NYC on September 10 and 11, followed by a performance at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective Eris Mainstage on October 4. Cl*t Cult is directed by Ryan Cunningham, with music and lyrics by Star Stone and Charlie O'Connor.
When Star Stone was seeking an org*sm in her late 20s, she found OneTaste, an organization that prosecutors and former members have described as operating like a cult, using manipulation and sexual and economic abuse to control its members.
Cl*t Cult is a one-woman comedy about OneTaste, the controversial sexual wellness organization best known for promoting the OM (org*smic Meditation) technique-a 15-minute practice involving clitoral stimulation that claims to facilitate org*sm. Based on Stone's true story, the show follows one woman's quest to have her first org*sm, only to find herself accidentally joining a sex cult.
Part comedy, part cautionary tale, Cl*t Cult explores the impact of sex-negative culture, the dynamics of power and control, and the sexual and economic exploitation of women.
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