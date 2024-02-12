CHIMP COCKTAIL: A SKETCH SHOW to be Presented at The PIT This Month

Join in at The PIT on February 28th at 6:30PM for Chimp Cocktail: A Sketch Comedy Show.

Chimp Cocktail is composed of the most brilliant sketch comedy minds of the post-World War II, pre-World War III generation. These courageous morons joined forces to come up with almost one full hour of outrageous hahas. Whether you've been experiencing fever dreams or you would like to experience one for the first time, Chimp Cocktail is an absurd response to our absurd times.

Starring -- Fletcher Michael (writer/director/performer), James Kriz, Cassie Bouchard, Benedetta Spinetti, Cameron Mark Russell, Bailey Doran, Frank Pagliaro, Belle Sinclair Pace, Lucy Boisvert

The PIT is located at 154 West 29th Street, New York, NY 10001.

Tickets: $10

Ticket link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291669®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthepit-nyc.com%2Fevents%2Fchimp-cocktail%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1