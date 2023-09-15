Barn on Fire Residency Welcomes Truth Future Bachman's SKYWARD: An Endling Elegy

Barn on Fire has created a week-long opportunity this fall for Truth and their creative team to take up space with actors to collaborate on the new musical.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Alysia Reiner, John-Andrew Morrison and Sharone Sayegh Headline Reading of ZIONISTA RISING Photo 1 Alysia Reiner, John-Andrew Morrison and Sharone Sayegh Headline Reading of ZIONISTA RISING
The Players Theatre to Present 12th Annual Short Play Festival - BOO! Photo 2 The Players Theatre to Present 12th Annual Short Play Festival - BOO!
Theatre 4the People Opens Their 2023-2024 Season With Aaron Posner's STUPID F*CKING BIRD Photo 3 Theatre 4the People Opens Their 2023-2024 Season With Aaron Posner's STUPID F*CKING BIRD
Steve Martin's PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE Comes To Woodside This October Photo 4 Steve Martin's PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE Comes To Woodside This October

Barn on Fire Residency Welcomes Truth Future Bachman's SKYWARD: An Endling Elegy

This past summer, New York Theatre Barn and Fire Island Pines Arts Project, in association with Dalip Girdhar + Paul Austin (The P. Austin Foundation), joined forces for the 2nd annual season of Barn on Fire. Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell serves as a mentor to the Fire Island Pines residency which included three new musicals The Bubble, Coming Soon: A New Rock Musical, and King of Pangaea.

This season, Barn on Fire is expanding out past the summer residencies to support the development of Truth Future Bachman’s Skyward: An Endling Elegy. Following a workshop at Vassar's Powerhouse Theatre, Barn on Fire has created a week-long opportunity this fall for Truth and their creative team to take up space with actors to collaborate on the new musical in a supportive, creative, and tranquil atmosphere. Directed by Zhailon Levingston (Broadway’s youngest black director in history, Chicken and Biscuits), Skyward is the next evolution of the queer/trans superhero saga Shapeshifters. 

Bachman's ongoing Shapeshifters saga reimagines the othering of queerness as a gift, empowering their diverse, trans-human cast's epic adventures. After birdwatcher Aria sights a flock of extinct animals within a great migration, the bird's ghostly songs awaken an avian adaptation that transforms her life forever. The residency also includes music director Saul Nache (Hip Hop Cinderella), and actors Ebonée Noel (CBS’ FBI), Jordan Rutter-Covatto, Garnet Williams, and Zia.

Barn on Fire is supported in part by the Frank Young Fund for New Musicals, a program of National Alliance for Musical Theatre - www.namt.org. The residency is made possible with generous support from Dalip Girdhar + Paul Austin (The P. Austin Foundation), Straighten Your Crown Productions, Henry Robin & Bob McGarity, John Krawchuk & Vinnie Petrarca, Denise Lucy & Francoise Lepage, Isaac Namdar & Andrew Mitchell-Namdar, Carlos de la Puente & Simeon Kline, Gary Clinton & Don Millinger, Richard Winger, and Matthew Woolf. Barn on Fire previously supported the musicals Sueños: Our American Musical, Buried, Little Miss Perfect, and How to You: A Musical Guide to Black Boyhood.



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Play On Shakespeare Announces Fall 2023 Season Photo
Play On Shakespeare Announces Fall 2023 Season

Play On Shakespeare, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to exploring the world of Shakespeare in performance through translation and adaptation, today announces their Fall 2023 Season.

2
Photos: ONE WITH THE CURRENT Opens At 36th Street Studio Theatre Photo
Photos: ONE WITH THE CURRENT Opens At 36th Street Studio Theatre

Daniel Damiano’s timely solo show One With the Current opened last night to a sold-out house at the 36th Street Studio Theatre in Manhattan. See photos below!

3
Photos: Inside the World Premiere Of REGARDING THE DISAPPEARANCE OF AMY at The Peter J. Sh Photo
Photos: Inside the World Premiere Of REGARDING THE DISAPPEARANCE OF AMY at The Peter J. Sharp Theater

Get a first look at the world premiere of 'Regarding the Disappearance of Amy' at The Peter J. Sharp Theater on 42nd Street.

4
The New Jewish Theatre Reveals Its 2024 Season Photo
The New Jewish Theatre Reveals Its 2024 Season

The New Jewish Theatre has announced its 2024 season, which is also its 26th season of producing professional plays and musicals at the J. The season celebrates some of the New Jewish Theatre’s most beloved playwrights while also bringing new works to St. Louis audiences with two regional premieres. Learn more about the season lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (9/06-9/17)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Origin's "Opening Night" Season Launch Event
Origin Theatre (9/17-9/17)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STUPID F#CKING BIRD
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (9/15-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Guys and Dolls
Downtown Cabaret Theatre (9/15-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You