A HUMORLESS EXPLORATION OF HUMANITY to Premiere at Manifestival

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. Sign Up

A Humorless Exploration of Humanity will be performed at the Paradise Factory Theater on August 3 and 4 at 6:00 PM and August 8 at 1:30 PM as part of the Manifestival.

World Premiere of A Humorless Exploration of Humanity, written by Ryan Sickles and directed by his longtime creative partner Emma Lyndell, is presented as part of the inaugural Manifestival, produced by Diamond Mesh Inc. Blending dark comedy, science fiction, and emotional realism, the play follows a family fractured by grief as an unexpected visitor arrives to answer one impossible question: what does it truly mean to be human?

When Lois (Laura Elizabeth Dennis), a fading actress newly cast on a reality television series, invites cameras into her home in the wake of her husband's suicide, every interaction becomes a negotiation between authenticity and spectacle. Her sharp-witted daughter Dee (Sadie Redmond) watches as private pain is transformed into entertainment, while the absurd demands of reality television encourage everyone around them to confuse vulnerability with content.

As filming spirals into increasingly theatrical confrontations, an unexpected visitor arrives. Purple (Holiday Raimond Jones), an alien sent to Earth after discovering decades-old recordings of Lois's family that had been launched into space, has come with a singular mission: to understand humanity. Armed with childlike curiosity and an inability to lie, Purple becomes fascinated by the contradictions that define human existence. Through Dee's reluctant friendship and encounters with Lois, volatile reality star Selene (Julia Genoveva), and anxious producer Texas (Chazz Padilla), Purple begins asking the questions everyone else has stopped asking. Why do people fight when they love each other? Why is grief so often hidden behind performance? Why do humans make themselves suffer in pursuit of connection?

Set against the surreal backdrop of reality television, A Humorless Exploration of Humanity blends biting satire with profound tenderness. The play examines celebrity culture, addiction, loneliness, and the stories we construct to survive loss, while using science fiction to expose the absurd rituals of everyday life. Purple's outsider perspective reveals that the behaviors humans accept as ordinary—performing happiness, manufacturing conflict, and disguising pain—are often the strangest things imaginable.

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming