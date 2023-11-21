A GREY GARDENS CHRISTMAS: A LOVING PARODY Extends Into January at Cre8tive NYC Studios

The unparalleled success of "A Grey Gardens Christmas: A Loving Tribute Musical Parody" has led Pop and Pop Productions to joyfully announce an extended run, after selling out the first performance in less than 2 hours. This unique and respectful tribute to the Beales, conceived by the creators of "The 'Original' Golden Girls LIVE: On Stage!", is now slated to continue captivating New York audiences every Friday at 8 PM through January.

Peter Mac and Dr. John Mac, partners in life and in art, have masterfully brought to the stage an empathetic and nuanced interpretation of Edith "Big Edie" Bouvier Beale and her daughter, Edith "Little Edie" Beale. Their portrayal transcends mere performance, offering a delicate balance of homage, humor, and heartfelt emotion. In the words of Peter, "Imitation should be the sincerest form of flattery, not battery." This guiding principle is evident in every aspect of the production, ensuring an experience that honors the memory and spirit of the Beales.

The show's success stems from its unique approach. Peter, widely acclaimed for his accurate and touching portrayal of Judy Garland, and John, with his rich background in both technology and the arts, have combined their talents to create a performance that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. The audience is invited to explore the complex dynamics of the Beales' relationship, their enduring legacy, and the universal themes of family, resilience, and love.

In-Depth Show Details:

• Extended Dates: Additional performances Opening December 1, 2023 throughout January 12, 2024, Most Fridays at 8 PM

• Venue: Cre8tive NYC Studios, 134 West 29th Street, NY, NY 10001

• Tickets and Information: Available at GreyGardensLive.com

"A Grey Gardens Christmas: A Loving Tribute Musical Parody" is a rich tapestry that weaves together moments of light-hearted comedy with poignant, tender scenes. It delves into the lives of the Beales, exploring their eccentricities, challenges, and the unbreakable bond they shared. This production not only entertains but also enlightens, offering insights into the human condition and the strength found in familial bonds.

The show is a testament to the 20+ year partnership of Peter and John, both off and on stage. Their synergy and mutual understanding infuse the performance with authenticity and depth. As they step into the roles of the Beales, they invite the audience into a world that is at once familiar and extraordinary.

Special Highlights and Background:

• Critical Acclaim: Peter and John have been lauded for their sensitive portrayals of iconic figures, receiving numerous awards and accolades. In fact, Peter is the recipient of the Golden Halo Award for his accurate "live performance as the great Judy Garland." An award presented to him by her co-star Mikey Rooney in a gala celebration held in his honor in 2012.

• Artistic Journey: Their journey has been marked by standout performances, including over 2,250 shows of "The 'Original' Golden Girls LIVE: On Stage!".

• Deep Connection: Their affinity for the Beales and the subjects they portray is rooted in a genuine admiration and deep understanding of these figures' lives and legacies.

The extended run of "A Grey Gardens Christmas: A Loving Tribute Musical Parody" offers more opportunities for theatre enthusiasts to witness this magical blend of artistry and empathy. It's a celebration of the Beales, of Peter and John's remarkable partnership, and of the enduring power of storytelling.

For ticket purchases, detailed show information, and to learn more about this extraordinary production, please visit Click Here.

Connect with Peter and John for the latest updates:

• Follow on Facebook: Facebook.com/GreyGardensLive

• Instagram: GreyGardensLive

Experience the magic, the emotion, and the unforgettable moments of "A Grey Gardens Christmas: A Loving Parody". Join us for a journey through laughter, tears, and the timeless allure of Grey Gardens.

Discover more about Peter Mac's artistic journey and his accolades:

• Visit: TheJudyGarlandShow.com

• Follow on Facebook: Peter Mac as Judy Garland

• Instagram: JudyGarlandLive

• Twitter: JudyGarlandLive