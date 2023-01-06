The Love Show NYC Adds Encore Performance of EDWARD: A HOLIDAY ROCK BALLET

The Love Show NYC takes on The Lower East Side with "Edward: A Holiday Rock Ballet" at the iconic Arlene's Grocery. From director/choreographer Angela Harriell and the dance company who brought you "Nutcracker: Rated R", comes an homage to Tim Burton's classic film "Edward Scissorhands".

A reimagining of the beloved tale of an outcast, this experience will cut you to the core. Created expressly for one of NYC's most legendary rock 'n' roll venues, "Edward: A Holiday Rock Ballet" combines an eclectic array of choreographic styles and live music, turning this historic venue into a wonderland fit for an immersive theatrical experience. A holiday show unlike any other, The Love Show brings its unique blend of aching beauty, creativity and whimsy, with a splash of rock 'n' roll. Arlene's is the perfect setting for this special brand of alchemy.

The additional performance is on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 10pm.

Join us for an immersive live music and dance experience which is sure to be moving, funny, rocking, evocative and hauntingly beautiful.

Director/Choreographer/Concept: Angela Harriell

Additional choreography and staging by Judah Frank, Jennifer Carlson, Duane Gosa, Julie Megan Smith and Audrey Marinda Borst

Book: Angela Harriell with David F. Slone, Esq., & Julie Megan Smith

Musical Director: Corn Mo (a.k.a.: Jon Cunningham)

Sound/Video Editor: David F. Slone, Esq.

Cast: Angela Harriell, Audrey Marinda Borst, Corn Mo (a.k.a.: Jon Cunningham), David F. Slone, Esq., Duane Gosa, Emma Craig, Jennifer Carlson, Judah Frank, Julie Megan Smith & Tsubasa Ogawa