Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Love Show NYC Adds Encore Performance of EDWARD: A HOLIDAY ROCK BALLET

The additional performance is on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 10pm.

Jan. 06, 2023  
The Love Show NYC Adds Encore Performance of EDWARD: A HOLIDAY ROCK BALLET

The Love Show NYC takes on The Lower East Side with "Edward: A Holiday Rock Ballet" at the iconic Arlene's Grocery. From director/choreographer Angela Harriell and the dance company who brought you "Nutcracker: Rated R", comes an homage to Tim Burton's classic film "Edward Scissorhands".

A reimagining of the beloved tale of an outcast, this experience will cut you to the core. Created expressly for one of NYC's most legendary rock 'n' roll venues, "Edward: A Holiday Rock Ballet" combines an eclectic array of choreographic styles and live music, turning this historic venue into a wonderland fit for an immersive theatrical experience. A holiday show unlike any other, The Love Show brings its unique blend of aching beauty, creativity and whimsy, with a splash of rock 'n' roll. Arlene's is the perfect setting for this special brand of alchemy.

The additional performance is on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 10pm.

Join us for an immersive live music and dance experience which is sure to be moving, funny, rocking, evocative and hauntingly beautiful.

Director/Choreographer/Concept: Angela Harriell

Additional choreography and staging by Judah Frank, Jennifer Carlson, Duane Gosa, Julie Megan Smith and Audrey Marinda Borst

Book: Angela Harriell with David F. Slone, Esq., & Julie Megan Smith

Musical Director: Corn Mo (a.k.a.: Jon Cunningham)

Sound/Video Editor: David F. Slone, Esq.

Cast: Angela Harriell, Audrey Marinda Borst, Corn Mo (a.k.a.: Jon Cunningham), David F. Slone, Esq., Duane Gosa, Emma Craig, Jennifer Carlson, Judah Frank, Julie Megan Smith & Tsubasa Ogawa




THE INDIGO ROOM To Play La MaMa ETC As Part Of The Under The Radar Festival, January Photo
THE INDIGO ROOM To Play La MaMa ETC As Part Of The Under The Radar Festival, January 6 – 22
La MaMa in association with The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival presents THE INDIGO ROOM,  an immersive ritualistic theater and installation work by Timothy White Eagle and The Violet Triangle.
Ishmael Thaahir Appointed Producing Director Of Kyoungs Pacific Beat Photo
Ishmael Thaahir Appointed Producing Director Of Kyoung's Pacific Beat
Long-time ensemble member Ishmael Thaahir has become Kyoung Pacific Beat's new Producing Director, making the transition from Associate Artistic Producer to a more prominent leadership role in the rapidly growing peacemaking theater company.
CAESAR Comes to Pangea Next Weekend Photo
CAESAR Comes to Pangea Next Weekend
Pangea NYC and The Essential Services Project (ESP) present a live, in-person, presentation of CAESAR, A One-Man Epic, Conceived and Performed by John Fisher.
Eve Ensler And Ripple Effect Artists Premiere New Works In February At Triad Theater Photo
Eve Ensler And Ripple Effect Artists Premiere New Works In February At Triad Theater
The Fruit Trilogy will be presented by Ripple Effect Artists on Monday, February 13 @ 7:00 p.m. Three short plays by the Tony-Award winning playwright of The Vagina Monologues.

More Hot Stories For You


Ishmael Thaahir Appointed Producing Director Of Kyoung's Pacific BeatIshmael Thaahir Appointed Producing Director Of Kyoung's Pacific Beat
January 5, 2023

Long-time ensemble member Ishmael Thaahir has become Kyoung Pacific Beat's new Producing Director, making the transition from Associate Artistic Producer to a more prominent leadership role in the rapidly growing peacemaking theater company.
CAESAR Comes to Pangea Next WeekendCAESAR Comes to Pangea Next Weekend
January 5, 2023

Pangea NYC and The Essential Services Project (ESP) present a live, in-person, presentation of CAESAR, A One-Man Epic, Conceived and Performed by John Fisher.
Eve Ensler And Ripple Effect Artists Premiere New Works In February At Triad TheaterEve Ensler And Ripple Effect Artists Premiere New Works In February At Triad Theater
January 4, 2023

The Fruit Trilogy will be presented by Ripple Effect Artists on Monday, February 13 @ 7:00 p.m. Three short plays by the Tony-Award winning playwright of The Vagina Monologues.
LIZZIE BORDEN: LIFE AFTER DEATH Virtual Reading To Stream January 28LIZZIE BORDEN: LIFE AFTER DEATH Virtual Reading To Stream January 28
January 4, 2023

'Lizzie Borden took an axe, gave her mother forty wacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one.' You know the rhyme, you may even know about the crime, but what happened after Lizzie Borden had been acquitted for the crime of the century?
THE VICKSBURG PROJECT Will Get World Premiere at Harlem StageTHE VICKSBURG PROJECT Will Get World Premiere at Harlem Stage
January 4, 2023

Harlem Stage kicks off 2023 with the world premiere of the exploded song cycle The Vicksburg Project, produced by Mabou Mines and piece by piece productions, and created by Eve Beglarian, Karen Kandel, and Mallory Catlett.
share