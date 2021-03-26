York Theatre Company Presents UTE LEMPER: RENDEZVOUS WITH MARLENE

The York Theatre Company will present the limited virtual reprise of Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene, a magical fusion of theatre and cinema, gorgeous music that will take you on an intense journey. When Marlene Dietrich phoned a young singer out of the blue, the icon stayed on the line for an unforgettable three hours. 30 years later Broadway and West End star Ute Lemper reveals all in her 5-star critically acclaimed show. Following sold out performances at The York in the fall of 2019 and around the world, Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene has been adapted for the screen with special effects to enhance the production. It was streamed online after being filmed at Club Cumming in New York. Alan Cumming and Ute Lemper are producers.

Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene will stream online beginning Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 7:00pm (EST) and available on demand through midnight on Saturday, April 10, 2021 (EST). Tickets are priced at $20 ($15 for York Members) and may be purchased by visiting Ovation Tix at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1045035

James Morgan, York Producing Artistic Director shared, "Every one of us at the York Theatre Company is delighted to have Ute Lemper (and Marlene Dietrich) on our stage again - and this time it's virtual. It's a brand new version of the show which was such a hit with our audiences ; to have it back again in a truly magical adaptation for the screen is an unexpected treat!"

Awarded the Moliére Award for her performance as Sally Bowles in Cabaret in Paris, Ute Lemper decided to write a postcard to legendary Hollywood icon Marlene Dietrich, who was also living in the French capital, to apologize for all the media attention that had hailed Ute as a new star and compared the youngster to the legendary icon.

It was 1988 and Ute was just at the beginning of her career while Marlene, then aged 89, looked back on a long, fulfilled life of movies, music, incredible collaborations, love stories and global stardom. Somehow Marlene managed to track her down and called her out of the blue.

For 35 years, Ute has been compared to Marlene and Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene is her personal homage to the legend. The show is a dialogue between Ute and Marlene, exploring Marlene's career and personal life from the begin¬ning, in a timeline that eventually meets Ute's timeline with a continuation of their parallel stories. Ute sings Marlene's most beautiful songs and tells some captivating secrets of her life. Six days before Ute's opening night playing the part of Lola in the 1992 'Blue Angel' production in Berlin - the role that had made Marlene a star in 1928 - Marlene Dietrich passed away in Paris. After her glamorous funeral in La Madeleine, Marlene finally came back to Berlin to be put to rest. Ute tells us Marlene's story, along with singing her fabulous songs from all the chapters of her life, from the Berlin cabaret years to her fabulous Burt Bacharach collaborations.

"Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene means a lot to me," says Ms. Lemper. "It is my personal homage to that great lady. There are many portraits of Marlene out there, but this one is coming from my heart. Audiences are in for an incredible story; history, fate, courage, style, politics, glamour and sex, talent and a huge career."

Set list for Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene

Where Have All The Flowers Gone / Sag mir wo die Blumen sind (Pete Seeger)

Just A Gigolo (Leonello Casucci)

One For My Baby (Harold Arlen / Johnny Mercer)

Life's A Swindle (Mischa Spoliansky / Marcellus Schiffer)

They Call Me Naughty Lola / Ich bin die fesche Loal (Friedrich Hollaender)

Boys In The Backroom (Frank Loesser / Friedrich Hollaender)

Lili Marleen (Norbert Schulze / Hans Leip)

Ruins Of Berlin (Friedrich Hollaender)

Black Market (Friedrich Hollaender)

When The World Was Young (Johnny Mercer / M. Philippe-Gérard)

Ne me quitte pas (Jacques Brel)

Laziest Gal In Town (Cole Porter)

Die Antwort mein Freund weiss ganz allein der Wind / The Answer My Friend Is Blowing In The Wind (Bob Dylan)

Que reste-t-il de nos amours / I Wish You Love (Charles Trenet)

Falling In Love Again (Friedrich Hollaender)

Band: Vana Gierig (Piano), Jesse Mills (Violin), Matthew Parrish (Bass), Todd Turkisher (Drums), Tim Ouimette (Trumpet)