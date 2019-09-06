YANKEE DOODLE DANDY Album Released Today

Broadway Records latest album, the Studio Cast Recording of YANKEE DOODLE DANDY!, is now available digitally, in stores, and at www.BroadwayRecords.com.

The life and times of legendary showman George M. Cohan explode into the 21st century in this sensational new musical. Set against the colorful backdrop of "old Broadway," Yankee Doodle Dandy! is the story of a of a brash, and rebellious kid who grabbed the American Dream and almost single-handedly invented the Broadway musical. From the hard-knock days of his family's adventures on the vaudeville circuit to his reign as the star-spangled "King of Broadway," Cohan's life was a roller coaster ride of professional highs, lows, personal triumphs and heartbreak. With classic songs including "Give My Regards to Broadway," "You're a Grand Old Flag," "Harrigan," and new songs inspired by unfinished Cohan melodies, Yankee Doodle Dandy presents a fresh, contemporary view of a musical theater icon who has influenced every musical on Broadway today.

Yankee Doodle Dandy! features a book by David Armstrong, music and lyrics by George M. Cohan, new music and lyrics by Albert Evans. The studio cast recording is produced by James A. Rocco. Yankee Doodle Dandy! has played at Gateway Playhouse, Long Island (2000); 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle (2004); Dallas (2004); Atlanta (2004); Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (2008); Theatre Under the Stars (2012); and Musical Theatre West, Long Beach, CA (2018).





