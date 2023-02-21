World Premieres of TRUCKERS and VÁMONOS Set for Intar Theatre 2023 Season

INTAR THEATER and the RADIO DRAMA NETWORK have announced INTAR's MainStage season of two world premiere productions starting with Truckers, a play by Mariana Carreño King and directed by Alfredo Narciso. Preview performances will begin on Saturday, February 25 in advance of opening on Monday, March 6th. Truckers will run through March 26th.

Previews of Julissa Conteras Vámonos, directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo will begin performances on Saturday, April 22nd with opening set for Tuesday, May 2nd. Vámonos will also be a limited engagement running through May 21st.

Performances for both shows take place at INTAR Theater, 500 West 52nd Street (4th Floor). Schedule for both shows are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 pm. Ticket prices are $15.00 for matinee performances; $25.00 for preview performances and $35.00 for regular tickets. For information and tickets go to www.intartheater.org

About Truckers:

Mayor, Lollipop and Freckles don't know when they'll leave a truck stop with their unusual cargo, or where they'll be directed to take it next, but what the DO know is that things are really starting to get weird tonight. Between unexpected guests, a strange rest stop clerk, and otherworldly energies, the less questions they ask the better. Mariana Carreño's darkly humorous new play places madcap characters in a situation more bizarre than they are. Cast includes Christine Bruno, Jesse Castellanos, Jorge Chapa, Yadira Correa and Jacqueline Guillén. Scenic design is by Raul Abrego, sound design by Jimmy Kavetas, costume design by Harry Nadal and lighting design by Dalia Sevilla. Traci Bargen is Production Stage Manager.

About Vámonos:

The Torres family of the Bronx are gathering at Juana's apartment to celebrate the christening of her grandson, Christopher. It's November 2002 and a year after 9/11. This hilarious, fun-loving Dominican family is navigating a new reality that challenges their sense of security-is America waging war in Iraq? When it's time to party, the Torres' still deliver-there's definitely too much food, adults harangue their kids a little, cousins gossip and argue-and yet the comforts of home fall short.

Something is up! This new play features bilingual dialogue meticulously woven in to show the beauty, humor, and uncertainty of a life in this time, place and comunidad. Cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Mariana Carreño King

Mariana Carreño King's plays include Sasha's House of Love (LAByrinth Theatre Company's Barn Series, The Red Gene (workshopped at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and LAByrinth Theatre's Barn Series, Miss 744890 (2014 Winner, MetLife Nuestras Voces, Repertorio Español 2016) Patience, Fortitude and Antidepressants (commissioned by INTAR and produced as part of Encuentro 2014, at the LATC), Dance for a Dollar (a dance-theater collaboration, among others. She has directed and helped develop work at INTAR, The Lark Stages Repertory Theatre (Houston), LaMaMa, Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre, IATI Theatre, Teatro Circulo and The Atlantic, among others. She has also worked as an actress at INTAR, Brava (San Francisco), Mabou Mines, LAByrinth and PRTT.

is a storyteller, writer, poet, actor, podcaster, community builder, educator and more. With a focus on storytelling as a framework for the preservation of our nuanced yet meaningful histories, Julissa leans into her perspective of the world as a Dominicana from the Bronx as well as those of the communities that have socialized her experience. She is the creator and host of the "Ladies who Bronche" podcast and creator of the YouTube hit "Shit Spanish Girls Say". Julissa was a member of the MCC Youth Theater Company from 2007-2010 and founding member of Middle Voice Theater Company. Her work has been commissioned and nurtured at Kabayitos Theater for Latinx Playwrights Circle's Mentorship Program, INTAR's MicroTEATRO Festival, One-Minute Play Festival at INTAR, Maria Irene Fornes Festival and Middle Voice Theater among others.

INTAR

(International Arts Relations, Inc.) is one of the United States' longest running Latiné theater producing in English. It is an organization committed to the development of "theatre arts without borders". Over the past five decades, INTAR has produced classics, Latiné adaptations of classics, cabarets and major world premieres of plays written by Lantiné-Americans, including 2005 Oscar nominee Jose Rivera and Pulitzer Prize recipient Nilo Cruz.

INTAR works to nurture the professional development of Latiné theater artists; produce bold, innovative, and artistically significant plays that reflect diverse perspectives; and make accessible the diversity inherent in America's cultural heritage.

To date, the theater has commissioned , developed, and produced works by more than 175 Latiné writers, composers, and choreographers. It has assisted hundreds of playwrights, directors, and actors in obtaining the first professional theater credits, union memberships and reviews in English-language media.

RADIO DRAMA NETWORK

(Melina Brown, President) was founded by legendary audio drama director and producer, Hiram Brown, to support art forms that use the spoken word to enrich our culture. For more information visit www.radiodramanetwork.org/about