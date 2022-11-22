World Premiere of YOU WILL GET SICK Starring Linda Lavin, Daniel K. Isaac & More Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances

Roundabout Theatre Company will conclude the world premiere of You Will Get Sick, by Noah Diaz directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton on Sunday, December 11.

The cast includes Marinda Anderson, Daniel K. Isaac, Linda Lavin, Nate Miller, and Dario Ladani Sanchez all of whom are making their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.

At the time of closing, You Will Get Sick will have played 26 preview performances and 39 regular performances. Previews began Friday, October 14, 2022 and opened on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

Diaz wrote You Will Get Sick in 2018 while in graduate school at Yale School of Drama.

The creative team for the play includes: dots (Sets), Michael Krass and Alicia Austin (Costumes), Cha See (Lighting), Lee Kinney (Sound), Tommy Kurzman (Hair Design), Daniel Kluger (Original Music), Skylar Fox (Illusions),

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

You Will Get Sick plays Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30PM with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.

The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre opened in March 2004 with an acclaimed premiere of Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel starring Viola Davis, directed by Dan Sullivan. Since that landmark production, the center has expanded beyond the Laura Pels Theatre to include the Black Box Theatre and now a new education center. The Steinberg Center continues to reflect Roundabout's commitment to produce new works by established and emerging writers as well as revivals of classic plays. This state-of-the-art off-Broadway theatre and education complex is made possible by a major gift from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust. The Trust was created in 1986 by Harold Steinberg to promote and advance American Theatre as a vital part of our culture by supporting playwrights, encouraging the development and production of new work, and providing financial assistance to not-for-profit theatre companies across the country. Since its inception, the Trust has awarded over $70 million to more than 125 theatre organizations.