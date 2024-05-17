World Premiere of SOMEONE SPECTACULAR Opens at The Pershing Square Signature Center in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



someone spectacular, the world premiere of a new play by Domenica Feraud, will open Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, Jim Houghton Way). The production, directed by Tatiana Pandiani, will begin previews on Wednesday, July 17.

Once a week, six recently bereaved strangers gather for group therapy. It’s a stable routine — until one day, their grief counselor is inexplicably MIA. The group’s typical session quickly goes off the rails, offering an open-ended meditation on loss, with revelations that are at once beautiful, funny, and heartbreaking. Domenica Feraud’s newest play examines the complicated emotions that accompany grief, while exploring universal and personal truths that are sure to stay with you for a lifetime.

“My mother, Nathalie Feraud-Salame, was the love of my life. When she passed away suddenly two years ago, I thought living without her might kill me. Writing someone spectacular is how I survived,” commented playwright Domenica Feraud. “I am honored to bring this play to life with such an incredible team, especially my director, Tatiana Pandiani. someone spectacular is a love letter to my mom, as well as for anyone who knows what it is to have loved and lost.”

Scenic design is by two-time Tony Award nominee dots (Broadway: Appropriate, An Enemy of the People), costume design is by Siena Zoë Allen (Broadway: Associate Designer for Hadestown, What the Constitution Means to Me), lighting design is by Drama Desk nominee Oona Curley (Off-Broadway: Dr. Ride’s American Beach House), and sound design is by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (Broadway: Macbeth, An Enemy of the People). Casting is by Conrad Woolfe, CSA and Leigh Ann Smith, CSA. General Management is by Cheryl Dennis Productions.

someone spectacular will be produced by B3-A12/Domenica Feraud, Paige Evans and Margaret Leigh.

Tickets will be priced from $39 to $119, inclusive of a $3 facility fee. Special $49 preview pricing will be available for performances from July 17-30. A $25 student rush ticket will be available closer to the start of performances. Visit telecharge.com for more information.

Casting will be announced in coming weeks.

Comments