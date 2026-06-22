Wild Project to Present Art Exhibits, Staged Readings and Live Music in July

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wild project has revealed a diverse slate of programming coming up in their space this July. Upcoming events will feature an art exhibition by Rob Roth, new plays, and more. All events will take place at wild project. Tickets are available for advance purchase.

Happy Accidents

An Art Exhibit by Rob Roth

Opening Reception: Thursday, July 9, 6-9pm

A solo exhibition of 45 Polaroid works by artist and director Rob Roth. Friends, lovers, muses, and metropolitan texture in locations spanning Brazil, Paris, Madrid, and New York City are presented as singular sacred objects of Roth's private life. Some are decorated as shrines, embellished with gold leaf, ink, and glitter. Shot over a decade, the series marks Roth's most personal presentation of his photographic practice to date.

Subjects include Parker Posey in a Paris hotel, Ruth Negga in a Whitechapel alleyway, Morgan Spector in the woods, Jenny Runacre backstage at the Alternative Miss World in London, Wayne Kostenbaum at his painting studio in New York, Majur in Brazil, and China on Fire Island. These are interspersed with images of queer intimacy and urban decay: plugs, portals, lyrical fragments, and obstructed environments. Roth's creative collaboration with Blondie weaves throughout, with backstage and BTS portraits of Debbie Harry around the globe.

Cherry Picking: The In-Between

July 13 & 14 at 7pm

Cherry Picking is an annual opportunity for writers, both established and burgeoning, to create new material for performance in a night of staged readings. Now in its 26th year, Cherry Picking brings new plays inspired by this year's theme: The In-Between.

Monday, July 13

All Hands by Megan Hart

Med School Interview by Alli Smalley

M-M-M-My Generation by John P. Loonam

Swallow by Avri Klemer

The House That Kept Her by Hannah Henderson Pettus

The Red Thing by Robert Weinstein

We Beseech Thee Feriend by Lisa Dellagiarino

You Are What You Eat by Noreen McAllister-Bifulco

Tuesday, July 14

An Unnatural Escalation by Zach Canter

Concealer by Aly Kantor

Courage, Lads by Vince Gatton

Guess Who? by Chris Dippel

Herald by Taylor Steele

How Do You Like Your Bagel Schmeared? by Erin Mallon

Pericles by JJ Loonam

Sometimes, I Dream About Michael B. Jordan. by Dhari Noel

SoundStage - Open House Event

Wednesday, July 15 at 8pm

With Featured Artists Chloe Hogan & Jillian Grace

Join us on July 15th for the opening night of our live music series SOUND STAGE! We are kicking things off with a community open house to celebrate the wild project's cultural mission alongside artists, neighbors, and supporters.

Before the musicians take the stage, grab the chance to tour the space, meet our team, and check out the brand-new Sound Stage set design. Plus, get a first look at upcoming events and our inaugural 2026–2027 Sound Stage residency program for local artists.

Local artists in need of institutional and community support are encouraged to attend the open house to learn more about the opportunity.

The Open House will be from 6-7:30pm and is free to the public. Tickets are required for performances. Show begins at 8pm. If you are looking for a supportive artistic community and institutional backing, this open house is for you. Don't miss your chance to discover more about this incredible opportunity and connect with other artists.

Chapter Meeting

Written & Directed by Taylor Jon Gonzalez

Presented by perfect10s

July 22 – August 1

An all-night DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) chapter meeting in Brooklyn devolves into chaos when one member reveals the unthinkable: he got a job.

Starring Michelle Chan-Bennett, Kiko Soirée, Ihea Inyama, and Kelly Whitley, with Lighting Design by Z Cameron and Assistant Director Abigail Landesman.

Rob Roth (b. 1968, New York City) is an artist and director working across performance, film, and visual art. Emerging from the underground of '90s New York, including Jackie 60 and Click + Drag, Roth has developed a practice that continues to shape queer subculture.

His recent Polaroid work appears in Bob Mizer Foundation Physique Pictorial Magazine 74 (2026). He has collaborated extensively with Debbie Harry and Blondie, directing projects including Harry's New York Times bestselling memoir Face It, “Doom or Destiny” featuring Joan Jett, and Blondie: Vivir En La Habana, which premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

His theater work includes Soundstage (HERE Arts Center, 2018), featuring Rebecca Hall, praised as “a lusciously designed… queer exorcism” and declared by The New York Times as “deftly evoking the fleeting transition from wakefulness to dreaming.”

Originally developed in 1998, Cherry Picking was established to provide a forum and an audience for both new writers cutting their teeth on the challenge of dramatic writing and visual artists who wanted the opportunity to have their work exhibited.

A “Call for Submissions” is distributed and writers are invited to tackle the challenge of writing a short play based on the given theme or assignment. Initially, each submission remains anonymous. The submissions are read by a committee whose members choose the line-up for that year's event.

The bravery, wisdom, and candor of our writers is unparalleled. They willingly take on the challenge, fly in the face of fear, and the results are consistently inspiring, regardless of whether or not their work is heard onstage.

Perfect10s is an underground theatre project created by Taylor Jon Gonzalez and Kelly Whitley. The community-driven collective started with the express goal of producing original work by New York City's most exciting voices.

Orlando-born, New York-based singer/songwriter Chloé Hogan started making music at just 8 years old. With a voice rooted in R&B and soul, she has captivated audiences from coast to coast in the United States and performed on some of the world's most iconic stages, including Madison Square Garden.

Chloé first gained national recognition as a contestant on The Voice, where her heartfelt performances and powerhouse vocals left a lasting impression. Her sound blends smooth R&B grooves, soulful melodies, and deeply personal storytelling.

With her debut EP Rehearsal Love coming soon, Chloé continues to write, collaborate, and create music that explores love, vulnerability, and human connection. This channel is your front-row seat to her journey from intimate performances to studio sessions and everything in between.

Jillian Grace is a versatile artist, educator, and musician from Cleveland, OH. Her passion lies at the intersection of Black American Music, performance, and academia as a vehicle for storytelling and an offering of Black Femme Joy and interconnectedness.

Grace earned her Bachelor's in Jazz Voice Performance from Howard University in 2018, where she was a member of the premier vocal jazz group Afro Blue. She completed her Master of Music degree from the Manhattan School of Music in May 2022, with a focus consistent with her undergraduate studies.

Throughout her academic tutelage, Grace was mentored and taught by musical heavyweights Connaitre Miller, Cyrus Chestnut, Buster Williams, Damien Sneed, Jean Baylor, Chris Rosenburg, and Marc Cary.

Today, Grace's offerings center performances highlighting these intersections of research, musical performance, and various subgenres of Black American Music. She can be seen collaborating with Joy Guidry, The Soapbox Presents, Damien Sneed, and many more.

Grace has been acknowledged as a semi-finalist for the 2024 Next Jazz Legacy. She currently serves as an Adjunct Lecturer at Iona University in New Rochelle, New York.

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