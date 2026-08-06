Wendy Wasserstein's AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER ​to Offer $35 Digital Rush Tickets

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La Femme Theatre Productions is launching a new digital Rush ticket program for its revival of Wendy Wasserstein’s An American Daughter, directed by Sarna Lapine and now playing at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

A limited number of $35 Rush tickets, (including service fee), will be available exclusively through the TodayTix app for each performance. Tickets will be released at 9:00 AM on the day of the performance and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

To participate, audiences can visit the An American Daughter page in the TodayTix app, unlock the digital Rush program, and set an alert to be notified when Rush tickets become available. All Rush ticket purchases are completed digitally through TodayTix.

Due to popular demand and an overwhelming advance response, La Femme Theatre Productions recently extended the limited engagement of An American Daughter through September 20, 2026. The production began performances on July 23 and will celebrate its official opening night on August 11, 2026.

Premiering in 1997 at Lincoln Center, An American Daughter remains one of Wasserstein’s most incisive and sharply observed works. Blending comedy with pointed socio-political insight, the play examines the unraveling of a prominent American political family as personal missteps, sexual politics, public scrutiny, and relentless media attention collide. It tells a multifaceted tale of a family that cannibalizes its own legacy by undermining the potential of the daughter who carries the family torch – all with a significant assist from the media.

At the center of An American Daughter is a brilliant, accomplished woman, poised to step onto the national stage, until a seemingly minor personal oversight ignites a media frenzy that threatens to dismantle her reputation and shatter her dream of national public service. As the story unfolds, Wasserstein deftly reveals the unfair standards placed on women in public life alongside society’s fear of ambitious, strong women. Exploring the dilemma facing smart, powerful women, the prescient Wasserstein shines a light on not only just how fractured the American dream can be but also how fundamental fairly attaining that dream is to the future of the American experiment.

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Related Stories 1 Montego Glover, Robert Sean Leonard, and Jean Lichty Will Lead AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER Off-Broadway

La Femme Theatre Productions has announced the cast of its upcoming production of Wendy Wasserstein’s play An American Daughter. Learn more about the play here!