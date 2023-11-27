WILBER'S NEW WIFE to Open At The American Theatre of Actors This Week

A Brainiac ex-wife creates a new partner for her ex-husband in WILBER'S NEW WIFE at the ATA.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

WILBER'S NEW WIFE to Open At The American Theatre of Actors This Week

The American Theatre of Actors premieres a new play by Coni Koepfinger & Matt Matthews (with editing contributions by Open AI) as part of the 48th SEASON and the ATA PLAYWRIGHTS' FESTIVAL.

What happens when a Brainiac ex-wife tries to create a new partner for her ex-husband?
WILBER'S NEW WIFE, directed by Ken Coughlin, runs November 29 through December 10 at the American Theatre of Actors arts complex, 314 W. 54th Street, NYC $25 General/$20 Seniors/Students available Click Here

A recently divorced playwright, Wilber, is gifted a hybrid partner, Goldie, created by his ex-wife, Candice. The stress of opening a new Broadway Show, along with the tension caused by amorous sparks between his theater partner, Ben, and his new life partner, help to upset the apple cart. Cast includes Alan Hasnas, Amanda Cannon, Katherine Wessling, Mady Huston, Michael Bordwell, Riyadh Rollins, and Tess Cameron.




