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Video: Watch a Teaser for NAATCO's HENRY VI at The Public

Get a sneak peek at the production now playing in repertory at The Public’s Newman Theater.

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The Public Theater is now presenting NAATCO’s production of Henry VI: A Trilogy in Two Parts. It will play in The Public’s Newman Theater through Sunday, July 19. Watch a teaser trailer for the production!

The production will run in repertory with Part 1 playing on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Part 2 on Wednesdays and Fridays. For the first weekend of performances, Part 1 will play on Saturday and Part 2 will play on Sunday. For all other weekend performances, both parts will run in repertory starting with a 1:00 p.m. showing of Part 1 and a 7:00 p.m. showing of Part 2.    

The cast of HENRY VI includes Tommy Bo (John Talbot), Rajesh Bose (York), Kimiye Corwin (Somerset), Myka Cue (Joan), John D. Haggerty (Talbot), Ðavid Lee Huỳnh (Charles, the Dauphin), Anna Ishida (Warwick), Paul Juhn (Suffolk), Mia Katigbak (Gloucester), Teresa Avia Lim (Margaret), Orville Mendoza (Jack Cade), Jon Norman Schneider (Henry VI), David Shih (Edward of York), Julyana Soelistyo (Richard), Sue Jin Song (Bedford), and James Yaegashi (Winchester). Casting is by tbd casting co.







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