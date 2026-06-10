Video: Watch a Teaser for NAATCO's HENRY VI at The Public

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The Public Theater is now presenting NAATCO’s production of Henry VI: A Trilogy in Two Parts. It will play in The Public’s Newman Theater through Sunday, July 19. Watch a teaser trailer for the production!

The production will run in repertory with Part 1 playing on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Part 2 on Wednesdays and Fridays. For the first weekend of performances, Part 1 will play on Saturday and Part 2 will play on Sunday. For all other weekend performances, both parts will run in repertory starting with a 1:00 p.m. showing of Part 1 and a 7:00 p.m. showing of Part 2.

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