2026 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Will Feature a New Rockettes Number and New Technology

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. Sign Up

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will feature a brand-new Rockettes number and immersive new technology for its 2026/2027 show. The Christmas Spectacular will return to the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall with 230 performances this holiday season – the most ever at the Music Hall since the show's debut in 1933. Tickets for the 2026 Christmas Spectacular, running November 4, 2026 through January 4, 2027, are on sale now.

“On the heels of a record-breaking 2025 season that celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Rockettes, we are excited to step into the dance company's next century with the addition of a brand-new scene that will showcase the versatility of the Rockettes while honoring the dance traditions that are foundational to their legacy,” said Jessica Tuttle, Executive Vice President, Productions for MSG Entertainment. “This year, in addition to the new scene, fans will experience a whole new perspective on the Christmas Spectacular, bringing them even closer to the magic than ever before.”

With the addition of the new scene, the Rockettes will now perform in ten show-stopping numbers, meaning audiences will still enjoy fan favorites including “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” “New York at Christmas,” “12 Days of Christmas,” and “Dance of the Frost Fairies.”

The new immersive technology will allow audiences to see the Rockettes precision closer than ever before via a variety of different perspectives and builds upon the production's recent innovations, which have already extended the show beyond the stage via expansive digital projections, holographic technology, and fairy drones. For the 2025 production, the Christmas Spectacular debuted Radio City's new Sphere Immersive Sound technology which uses next-generation 3D audio beamforming and wave field synthesis to transform how audio is delivered, resulting in controlled, consistent, and crystal-clear audio for audiences, regardless of where they are seated in the venue.

The 2025 run of the Christmas Spectacular, which celebrated the Rockettes' centennial, saw the production's highest attendance in 25 years – with more than 1.2 million visitors from all 50 states and 125 countries across 216 performances. Since it opened at Radio City in 1933, the Christmas Spectacular has brought holiday joy to more than 73 million people from around the world.

Founded in 1925, the Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America. They are world-renowned for their unity, athleticism, and iconic Rockettes Precision Dance Technique combining elements of ballet, jazz, and tap, as well as modern and contemporary dance. In addition to the Christmas Spectacular, the Rockettes perform annually in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting, and have appeared as part of some of the biggest events in entertainment, including the Tony Awards, the MTV VMAs, the NYC Pride Parade, “Saturday Night Live,” and holiday specials with celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Kacey Musgraves.

As the dance company moves into its second century, the Rockettes continue to open education and training opportunities to more dancers through a robust, no-fee dancer development program – including Rockettes Preparatory and Rockettes Conservatory – and by establishing strong relationships with dance organizations such as The Ailey School, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Harlem School of the Arts, and International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD). The Rockettes dancer development program is a multi-step pipeline that fosters long-term growth for promising dancers. It is the only training program officially affiliated with the Rockettes and the only true talent pipeline for the dance company. Over the past six years, more than 500 dancers have participated in Rockettes dancer development programming, with 69 of those dancers going on to become Rockettes.



Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming