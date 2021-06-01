Veronica Brooks Elected To Egg & Spoon's Board Of Trustees

Veronica Brooks, senior marketing category manager at AIG and theatre enthusiast, was unanimously elected to the Board of Trustees at Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective. Her addition grows the board to seven members, and marks the first election since the board was inaugurated in September of 2019.

"I am honored to serve on the Board of Trustees for the Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective," said Brooks. "The organization is reaching new heights in its commitment to innovation in theatre, building a safe and enriching artistic community, and elevating the work and talent of artists who represent the global majority. I look forward to using my background and experience to contribute to the mission, and to support the great work that is already being done."

Brooks has over fifteen years experience in financial services. She has held roles in Marketing Communications, Content Management, Strategy, and Data Analytics. Prior to AIG, she worked for UBS's Global Wealth Management and Investment Management divisions. She holds a BA in Economics from Barnard College and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

"There is not one person I can think of who would add greater value to this Egg & Spoon's leadership this year than Veronica," notes Liam Lonegan, artistic director. "The moment I met her, I felt her deep understanding of our artistic integrity and passion for racial equity in the American theatre. Part of what makes Veronica so unique is her high-level strategic thinking woven with her love for the theatre, which began when she was just a teenager. I am so eager to bring her into this organization, as we undergo major changes since our founding four years ago."

Currently on the board are Samantha Feroce (president), Mary-Beth Lonegan (treasurer), Liam Lonegan (secretary), Robert Moss, Joseph Bettini, and David Lindley.

To learn more about Egg & Spoon's current and future programming, mission, and values, visit www.eggandspoontheatre.org.

MORE ABOUT EGG & SPOON THEATRE COLLECTIVE

Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective is an organization of artists, generating innovative and theatrical work which expands the minds, imaginations, and sense of citizenship of its artistic community. Through expansive new play development, mainstage productions, and community events, it strives to build a safe home for artists looking to expand the scope of what is possible in the American theatre.

###