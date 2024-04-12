VOICES FROM THE HOLY AND NOT SO HOLY LAND Premieres At New York's United Solo Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday, April 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET, “Voices From the Holy and Not So Holy Land” (“Voices”) will premiere at the 2024 United Solo Festival at Theatre Row.

Written and performed by actor-playwright Steve Greenstein, known for his role as Toots Shor in the drama series ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' the play Voices will explore the human truths behind the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Greenstein's approach is resolutely specific, meshing the experiences of 9 fictional characters into a provocative chord, including an American Evangelist visiting the Holy Land, a Palestinian burger joint owner in East Jerusalem, an Israeli veteran haunted by the horrors of war, to a Jewish car salesman from the San Fernando Valley.

Directed by Corky Dominguez and produced by Ed Plumacher, Voices combines humor and poignancy, allowing each character to speak and connect with the audience, in a credible and nonjudgmental manner.

The play had its first reading at the San Diego Repertory theatre, as part of the Jewish Arts Festival, and was originally directed by Corky Dominguez.

Tickets

Tickets for ‘Voices From The Holy and Not So Holy Land' are available now for purchase online or at the Box Office between Tuesday-Sunday, 12:00 pm-5:00 pm, at (212) 714-2442 ext. 45. Theatre Row is located at 410 West 42nd Street New York, NY 10036.