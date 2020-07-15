VIDEO: Ryan Duncan and Tad Wilson's A GANDER FAMILY CHRISTMAS Releases Promos

A set of short musical promos are being released of the new holiday musical; A Gander Family Christmas, from the hilarious off-kilter minds of Ryan Duncan and Tad Wilson, with book and original lyrics by Ryan Duncan and original music and arrangements by Jeffrey Lodin (Disney's "Doug Live!", Popcorn Falls, A Letter to Harvey Milk).

A Gander Family Christmas is a twistedly funny holiday romp with the Ganders, a self-proclaimed musical family band, in the style of some of your favorite TV Christmas specials of the 70s and 80s. After touring extensively through three counties in upstate New York, the Ganders; Toby, Penny, Bindo, Raven, and Josephine, want to invite you into their home for familiar and original holiday tunes and heart-warming scenes that teach us all the meaning of Christmas (and of course, there's a Hanukkah song). What the Ganders lack in professionalism, they more than make up for in talent and forced joy.

The cast of A Gander Family Christmas consists of writer/creator Ryan Duncan (Gettin' the Band Back Together, Shrek, Altar Boyz), Tad Wilson (Gettin' the Band Back Together, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Rock of Ages), J. Elaine Marcos ("RENT Live", Annie, A Chorus Line), Kathy Searle (Amazon's "Red Oaks", Awesome 80s Prom, film-My Man is a Loser), and Courtney Daniels (Shrek National/International Tour, Olay Live! and "Olay" musical commercials). The show is directed and choreographed by Wendy Seyb (The Pee Wee Herman Show on Broadway, Murder for Two, The Toxic Avenger).

The show is aiming for an eventual New York City production.

Check out a promo below!

