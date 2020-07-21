VIDEO: New Musical AVALONA Releases New Music Video 'Love Again'

The upcoming new musical AVALONA has released new music video "Love Again" inspired by the lockdown. This song and video was written, recorded and shot, during and in response to these challenging times under lockdown.

According to composer and vocalist Dina Fanai: "It is dedicated to all of us moving to a higher plane of consciousness. No matter how dark it appears, there is always a sacred opportunity to let the light back in and to "Love Again"."

"Love Again" is the 4th release from AVALONA - the latest project and an immersive musical by Dina Fanai to be launched Fall 2021.

Dina Fanai has performed with, produced, arranged and written for artists such as Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Foreigner, Jackie Evancho, Sébastien Izambard (Il Divo), Il Volo and the Tina Turner "BEYOND" Project. She has been the recipient of grants and awards from The Songwriter's Hall of Fame and National Endowment for the Arts. Through her company One Vision Music and new platform Power of Music, Global, she continues to produce concerts and recordings supporting a wide variety of causes including people with disabilities, women's empowerment and equality, LGBT, homeless children, climate change and animal rights.

AVALONA Creative Team: Music & Story: Dina Fanai (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Foreigner, Jackie Evancho) Director: Dani Davis (Little Women, Messiah Rocks), Producers: Robert Kinkel (co-creator, producer, writer Trans-Siberian Orchestra) & Pamela Lubell (The Prom) Music Director: Dave Eggar (Evanescence, Phillip Phillips, Foreigner), - Stage, Lighting, & Video Installation Design: MODE Studios (Colleen Bonniol/ Bob Bonniol/ Caryl Glaab).

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UEv5OV15YA&feature=youtu.be

Music & Lyrics: Dina Fanai & Robert Kinkel

Video Directed & Edited by Elijah Wood & Robert Kinkel

Sky Photography by Pepper Bozung

Music produced by Robert Kinkel

Dancer: Hayley Dowling

Cello & String Arrangements: Dave Eggar

Related Articles