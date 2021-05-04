VIDEO: Melissa Errico, Melissa Manchester, Tony Orlando & More Perform Remix of COVID-19 BLUES

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

While the global pandemic has kept the world on lockdown for over a year, an extraordinary ensemble of singers and musicians have "unlocked" a way to battle the "COVID-19 BLUES" that people are left with after a year of facing so many challenges.

Watch below!

This major talent laden remix directs all donations and sales to The Actors Fund (https://actorsfund.org) and Jazz Foundation of America (https://jazzfoundation.org).

Among the much loved artists who have donated their time and talent to perform on the remix are Tony Orlando, Melissa Manchester, Tom Wopat, Susan Anton, Casey Abrams, Siedah Garrett, Lisa Fischer, Billy Gilman, Melissa Errico, N'Kenge, Sharpe Family Singers, Bernard Fowler, Allan Harris, Daniel Emmet, Nita Whitaker, Luba Mason, Ralph Tavares, Chubby Tavares, Tiny Tavares, JD Nicholas, and Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. along with co-writers Deborah Silver and Dennis Lambert.

Also sharing their talents on the recording are drummer/producer Steve Jordan, guitarist Ray Parker Jr., Alan Palanker on keyboards, bass player Leland Sklar, Tom Scott on horns, and Mickey Raphael, who has been Willie Nelson's harmonica player for nearly a half-century.

Deborah Silver, #1 Billboard jazz vocalist, and Dennis Lambert, the 12x Grammy® nominated songwriter, are the braintrust behind the song's composition, which captures the past year, and the charitable nature of the project.

"During the 40 days I was sick with COVID-19, I knew I wanted to help others as soon as I recovered," says Silver. "My husband said, 'Why don't you write a song called 'COVID-19 BLUES?' I called my friend Dennis, we started writing together and a month later the song was born. I am thankful to everyone who performed from their homes and hearts to make this song and video a reality. I'm thrilled that 100 percent of all donations from this project will be used to directly help individuals who need assistance, by the Jazz Foundation of America and The Actors Fund."

"You can hear the passion in the voices of every performer on "COVID-19 BLUES." These folks are fed up. Like lions in a cage about to be set free, they can't help but sing about it," adds Lambert.

In addition, many members of the general public-especially healthcare workers-contributed video segments to this remix of "COVID-19 BLUES," with videos sent in from around the globe.

"I dedicate this video to the memory of my dear friend Mary Wilson, who shared our passion for this project." explains Silver. "Unfortunately, she passed away and never got the chance to contribute her remarkable talent to the song. But her joyful spirit and beautiful heart are a huge part of this project."

The song is accessible through YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, and Tidal by visiting: https://orcd.co/covid19bluesremix

How to Donate:

+ Online:

Visit www.jazzfoundation.org.

Please designate your gift for "COVID-19 BLUES/Deborah Silver and Dennis Lambert."

+ By Mail:

Send a check payable to "Jazz Foundation of America" to:

Jazz Foundation of America

247 West 37th Street, Suite 201

New York, NY 20018

Memo: "COVID-19 BLUES/Deborah Silver and Dennis Lambert."