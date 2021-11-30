VIDEO: Check Out a New Clip of WINNIE THE POOH at the Hundred Acre Theatre

Disney's Winnie the Pooh, the new musical stage adaption opened to rave reviews including "Winnie the Pooh Is a Perfect Reintroduction to Live Theater. The show features The Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award-winning music with additional songs by A.A. Milne. In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-size puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love.

Check out a new clip below!

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is presented by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller (whose spectacular puppetry is omnipresent in the acclaimed productions of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Paddington Gets in a Jam).

A leader in family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions announces one of the country's most thorough and considerate safety protocols for their highly anticipated new musical which includes keeping in line with current CDC and industry safety standards, all patrons will be required to wear a mask inside the theatre, and every person 12 + will be required to show proof of vaccine before entering the theatre. Those under 12 years old will be required to show evidence of a negative PCR COVID test within 3 days of the performance or a negative COVID rapid antigen test from a doctor or testing site within 6 hours of performance.

Rockefeller Productions has made testing free and easy as they have partnered with Dr. Karen Thornton to provide free rapid on-site testing directly outside of Theatre Row up to 1.5 hours before curtain time. These safety measures are the most complete and thoughtful plan to bring audiences back to the theatre with confidence.

The cast and creative team includes Jake Bazel (TV: "Sesame Street", Off-Broadway: Paddington Gets in a Jam ) as Pooh, Chris Palmieri (TV: Emmy nominated "Snug's House") as Tigger, Kirsty Moon (Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam) and Kristina Dizon (National Tour: Sesame Street) alternating the roles of Piglet/Roo and Kanga, Emmanuel Elpenord (Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show) as Eeyore, Rabbit & Owl, Kaydn Kuioka, Max Lamberg and Cooper Lantz share the role of Christopher Robin and Sebastiano Ricci is the understudy. The creative team includes Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Lindsay McWilliams (Costume Designer), Nate Edmondson (Original Music and Orchestrations) Matthew Lish (Lead Puppet Builder), David Goldstein (Set Designer) and Hannah Delmore (Production Stage Manager).

