VANITIES—THE MUSICAL to be Presented by The York Theatre Company at The Theatre at St. Jean's This Spring

The York Theatre Company, in association with Riki Kane Larimer, will present a revised version of Vanities-The Musical, with book by Jack Heifner, music and lyrics by David Kirshenbaum, music direction by Deborah Abramson, and choreography by Shannon Lewis. The show will be directed by Will Pomerantz.

Vanities is set to begin performances on Wednesday evening, March 22, 2023, for a limited engagement through Saturday evening, April 22, 2023, at The Theatre at St. Jean's (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenue). Opening Night is set for Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Cast will be announced soon.

Vanities-The Musical is a heartfelt and humorous chronicle of the lives of Joanne, Kathy, and Mary--tracing them from their late teen years through adulthood. They grow and change, testing the limits of what they thought they knew about themselves, as well as the narrow views of women society has presented them.

Based on the hugely successful play of the same name by Jack Heifner (who also wrote the book for the musical), the action takes us through three decades in these women's lives from 1963 to 1990--starting as vivacious small-town cheerleaders and best friends in high school, then sorority sisters in college, and, finally, women with separate and very different lives.

Featuring an infectious and melodic score by David Kirshenbaum, which playfully echoes the genres of music from the decades covered by the play, Vanities-The Musical is a chamber musical that celebrates the power of women and their unique bonds of friendship.

"It's almost a decade and a half since Vanities-The Musical was seen in New York, and what better place than The York to present a newly envisioned revival of this terrific show?" states Riki Kane Larimer, Associate Producer.

"I've had my eye on Vanities for The York since it was announced as a musical, and we believe it resonates even more powerfully today, in these times when women's rights are under attack," adds James Morgan. "Hats off to Riki for making it possible to bring Vanities and Will Pomerantz to our stage."

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be working on this superb piece of music theater by David Kirshenbaum and Jack Heifner," commented Pomerantz. "How artfully and playfully they explore the idea of femininity, all the while melding melody and character in delicious ways that make us laugh, think and feel."

The creative team includes scenic design by Morgan, costume design by Barbara Erin Delo, and lighting design by Mike Billings.

The casting director is Rachel Hoffman/The Telsey Office. The production stage manager is Sean F. Patrick.

The authors noted "We're thrilled that our musical will be getting its second major New York production, incorporating all the rewrites and additions we made to the piece after its initial run, and under the auspices of this exciting new creative team."

Following the NYC premiere at Second Stage, Heifner and Kirshenbaum substantially revised the show for a 5th Avenue Theatre/ACT joint production in Seattle. Most recently, that version was a hit in its London premiere at Trafalgar Studios, receiving multiple four- and five-star reviews. Among them, the Daily Express wrote "Perfectly formed, it is some enchanting evening"; Time Out London called it "hard to resist"; London Theatre One crowned it "a compelling, resounding success"; Radio Times proclaimed it "a charming celebration of friendship with an infectious score"; BroadwayWorld said it "tells an all-American story in a bold new way"; and BritishTheatre.com declared "London's West End is boasting about the debut of this musical."

Vanities-The Musical will play the following performance schedule: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

York Member Early Access tickets for Vanities-The Musical are now available. Tickets will be available to the General Public beginning February 2, 2023 and will be priced at $64 - $99. York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets.

Senior Rush tickets are available in-person beginning one hour prior to performances for $20 cash only. Student tickets can be purchased anytime in advance at the box office during regular box office business hours. Limit one ticket per valid student ID and tickets are subject to availability. Student Rush tickets are $20.00 cash or credit. The York Theatre also offers $30 tickets (plus $4 convenience fee) for guests aged 35 years and under.

COVID NOTE: For the safety of all, COVID policies established by the CDC and WHO will be strictly enforced. Masks must be worn at all times. Full COVID policies can be found on the York Theatre Company website.

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.

The York Theatre Company offers the York! Membership Program, an exclusive membership package for as low as $75.00-with special benefits that include up to 35% off tickets to York Theatre productions and exclusive Member pre-sale opportunities, in addition to special Member-only receptions. The York also offers a York Plus! Membership Program with additional perks, including complimentary tickets to Mainstage productions and invites to several VIP-only presentations throughout the season. York Memberships can be purchased online at www.yorktheatre.org/membership.

York Theatre Company Gift Cards are available for any production during the 2022-2023 season by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Monday - Friday 12:00PM - 5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

(Book) is the author of the play Vanities, which ran for five years in New York and became one of the longest-running plays in Off-Broadway history. He is also the author of Patio/Porch, Bargains, Natural Disasters, Home Fires, Boys' Play, Bury Me in This, Entropy, and over thirty other plays and musicals produced at theatres in the United States and around the world. He has written for television and film and is also a teacher of screenwriting and playwriting.

(Music and Lyrics) Composer/lyricist: Summer of '42 (Off-Broadway), Party Come Here (Williamstown Theatre Festival), The Paper Bag Princess (Theatreworks/USA), and more. Resident theatre productions include Second Stage (NYC), Goodspeed Musicals (CT), TheatreWorks (CA), Round House Theatre (MD), and Pasadena Playhouse (CA). TV: "Johnny and the Sprites" (Disney Channel). Grants: Jonathan Larson Foundation, National Alliance for Musical Theatre. Proud graduate: University of Michigan. David's thrilled to see Vanities onstage at the York, which has produced initial readings of several of his shows and gave him his first New York theater job as a music director.

(Director) Known for his newly envisioned versions of classic musicals, Will Pomerantz has directed and developed projects for such theatres as the Guthrie, American Repertory Theatre, Second Stage, The Public Theater, Hartford Stage, New York Theatre Workshop, Signature Theatre, the Kennedy Center, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Studio Theatre, and Bucks County Playhouse. He has directed world premieres by such playwrights as John Guare, David Auburn, Craig Lucas, Kia Corthron, David Lindsay-Abaire, Stephen Belber, Noah Haidle, and Linda Cho. Will is currently Associate Artistic Director for Bay Street Theater, where his production of Evita became the highest grossing production in Bay Street's thirty-year history and his recent production of Ragtime was called "perfection from beginning to end."

(Music Direction) is thrilled to return to the York, where she made her NYC professional debut twenty-four years ago! She has since served as Music Director or Associate Music Director for several premiere productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at regional theaters. As a composer, she has written songs and shows with William Finn, Peter Mills, Amanda Yesnowitz, Chip Zien, and many others, and she intends to write many more. www.deborahabramson.com.

(Choreography) is a sought-after creative director and choreographer. She choreographed the groundbreaking world premiere new musical The Secret Silk by Stephen Schwartz and John Tartaglia. Recently, she choreographed digital and live projects for "Last Week Tonight" on HBO, and on NBC's "The Tonight Show" and "Saturday Night Live." As a performer, Shannon's performance of "I Gotcha" in the Tony award-winning original Broadway cast of Fosse along with 10 blockbuster Broadway musical credits and countless television and film appearances have solidified her iconic status in the dance and theatre worlds. For more information, please follow on IG @realshanlew or visit www.shannonlewis.net.

(Associate Producer) hails from the world of housewares, where her company, Metrokane, created and marketed the famous Rabbit Corkscrew. After selling Metrokane in 2014, she embarked upon a career in theater, where she co-produced the London production of Memphis followed by On the Town and Gigi on Broadway, the Off-Broadway productions of Georgie and Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, and York Theatre's productions of Cagney and Enter Laughing. Riki's major theatrical accomplishment is the widely acclaimed production of Cagney starring Robert Creighton, which started at The York, followed by a run at the Westside Theater (a stunning 15-month success). She is currently in line to open Cagney on Broadway with a reimagined production now called Top of the World...The James Cagney Musical. This full-scale musical will be directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and choreographed by Tony nominee Josh Bergasse. Riki is the Vice President of the Board of Directors at The York Theatre and is a trustee on the Board of Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor on Long Island.

"Where Musicals Come To Life," is the only theatre in New York City-and one of very few in the world-dedicated to developing and fully producing new musicals and preserving notable shows from the past. For over five decades, York's intimate, imaginative style of producing both original and classic musicals has resulted in critical acclaim and recognition from artists and audiences alike. Under the guidance of Producing Artistic Director James Morgan since 1997, The York has focused on new musicals in its Mainstage Series-most of them world, American, or New York premieres-by some of the field's most esteemed creators and has also helped launch the careers of many talented new writers. Well over 40 cast recordings from York Theatre Company productions are now available on CD, including its acclaimed revival of Closer Than Ever (2013 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Revival); commercial transfers of such York premieres as The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), Souvenir (Tony Award Nomination for actress Judy Kaye), and Jolson & Company, and revivals of Pacific Overtures and Sweeney Todd (four Tony Nominations including Best Revival) have all showcased the importance of The York and its programs.

Recent New York premieres have included Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road, Penelope: or How the Odyssey Was Really Written, Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, A Taste of Things to Come, Marry Harry, and Rothschild & Sons. The critically acclaimed musical Yank! received its Off-Broadway debut at The York in 2010, and subsequently to rave reviews in London-as did York's Rothschild & Sons. The hit musical Cagney received its York premiere in 2015, transferring to The Westside Theatre for over 15 months. In 2017, Desperate Measures received a total of 15 award nominations (and three wins) that included Best Musical from the Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Off-Broadway Alliance and subsequently transferred across town to New World Stages. The York is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award for "Developing and Producing New Musicals" and, more recently, a special Outer Critics Circle Award for "50 Years of Producing New and Classic Musicals." Due to a flood in their home of 30 years at Saint Peter's Church in January 2021, The York is currently producing at The Theatre at St. Jean's at 76th Street and Lexington Avenue.