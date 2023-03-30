Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

V (Formerly Eve Ensler) & More to be Honored at CONNECT20th Anniversary Gala

The event will also honor Rev. Dr. Sally MacNichol, Jamia Wilson, and Angelo Pinto.

Mar. 30, 2023 Â 
CONNECT - a leader among NYC organizations preventing intimate and gender-based violence - will celebrate 20 years of service to New York City at its 20th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, May 4 at Harlem's historic Alhambra Ballroom. The event will honor V (formerly Eve Ensler), creator of The Vagina Monologues, founder of V-Day, and author of The Apology; Rev. Dr. Sally MacNichol, longtime activist and former Co-Executive Director of CONNECT; Jamia Wilson, Vice President/Executive Editor at Penguin Random House; and Angelo Pinto, Esq., Co-Founder of Until Freedom; and New York Women's Foundation, the dynamic philanthropic organization. The event begins at 6:00 PM. The Alhambra Ballroom is located at 2116 Adam Clayton Powell Blvd., NY 10027. Tickets to the event are available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233989Â®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fconnect-20th-anniversary.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

CONNECT's 20th Anniversary Gala will be an evening of fun, empowerment and solidarity, honoring national and global change-makers committed to transformative violence prevention work. The honorees are leaders in the movement to prevent and end violence against women and girls.

CONNECT, an ally in the work they do, is a Harlem, NYC-based training and educational nonprofit organization, led by Executive Director Quentin Walcott. Their mission is to create safe families and peaceful communities by transforming the beliefs, behaviors, and institutions that perpetuate violence. The organization develops unique programs and innovative ways to prevent interpersonal and domestic violence and promote gender justice, in addition to building the capacity of communities to respond to the complex needs of survivors and their families.

The CONNECT Training Institute and Community Empowerment Program (CEP) hold over 350 programs a year, including trainings for community professionals and workshops for women, men and youth. CONNECT has engaged over 200 community partners in their efforts to eliminate intimate partner and gender violence. To learn more about CONNECT, please visit: http://connectnyc.org.




