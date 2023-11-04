U.S. Premiere of Ed Byrne's TRAGEDY PLUS TIME Begins Tonight at Soho Playhouse

The U.S. premiere of Ed Byrne's 2023 Edinburgh Fringe hit solo show, Tragedy Plus Time, begins tonight at Soho Playhouse (15 Vandam Street) in New York City. The Off-Broadway show opens on November 6 and continues through November 12, 2023 in a limited engagement.

In his hilarious, cathartic and richly observed new solo show, comedian Ed Byrne puts Mark Twain's famous adage "humor is tragedy plus time" to the test. Direct from a critically-acclaimed sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Byrne's moving tribute to his brother Paul-who died last year at an early age-is a deeply funny exploration of sibling discord, reconciliation, bereavement, and the time it takes to turn heartache into laughter.

Edinburgh Fringe 2023 was a bumper 5 star review year for Ed. They came in thick and fast alongside outstanding critical acclaim for this exceptionally funny, 'Best Reviewed Stand Up Show at Edinburgh 2023' (British Comedy Guide).

Performances every night at 7pm. No show on November 7. November 12 performance at 5pm. Run time is 70 minutes. Tickets are $40. For info and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

Irish comedian and actor Ed Byrne has made 5 appearances on NBC's Late Night With Conan O'Brien and has performed in the US at the Aspen Comedy Festival, and top stand up clubs in New York, LA and San Francisco.

With his TV career now in its third decade in the UK, Ed has Hosted Live At The Apollo (BBC) and is a Mock The Week regular (BBC). Ed has regularly appeared on the likes of BBC's QI, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, The Pilgrimage, Dara and Ed's Road to Mandalay, Dara & Ed's Big Adventure, The Graham Norton Show and Have I Got News For You, as well as hosting Comic Relief Bake Off. He was a recent contestant on BBC's Celebrity Best Home Cook (where he made it to show 5 out of 8 - not bad!) and has won celebrity versions of both The Chase and Pointless.

Internationally, he Hosted Just For Laughs Galas in Montreal for CBC, Australia's Hey, Hey It's Saturday (9 Network), Melbourne Comedy Gala (ABC), New Zealand's 7 Days (TV3) and Hosted New Zealand Comedy Fest TV Gala (NZTV).

Known for his passion for the outdoors (hill walking and mountaineering are major hobbies), Ed can be seen turning his presenting skills to factual broadcasting in BBC Two's Volcano Live, World's Most Dangerous Roads (where he spent two weeks driving through Siberia) and Into The Wild with Gordon Buchanan.

With legions of fans both in the UK and abroad, Ed remains the observational stand-up to see.

Tragedy Plus Time will tour the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

For additional info visit https://edbyrne.com. Follow on Twitter and Instagram @MrEdByrne.

Photo by Roslyn Gaunt.