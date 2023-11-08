Two Hit Plays By Martin Dockery THE STAKEOUT and LONG NIGHT OF THE AMERICAN DREAM To Play In Rep At SoHo Playhouse

Playing in rep at The SoHo Playhouse from Nov 29 to Dec 16 are two plays by Martin Dockery: THE STAKEOUT and LONG NIGHT OF THE AMERICAN DREAM. Dockery is one of the most prolific and successful touring artists on the North American fringe circuit.

He's also one of the most enduring, touring his solo and two-person plays every festival season since 2009. THE STAKEOUT is returning after it successful run at the SoHo Playhouse as part of the 2022 International Fringe Encore Series. LONG NIGHT OF THE AMERICAN DREAM is joining THE STAKEOUT after a tremendous tour of the Fringe Circuit with stops in Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Both plays were written during the pandemic and as such complement each other with  their intricately woven storylines about family and isolation. THE STAKEOUT is about two men on a stakeout of two men on a stakeout of them. What starts as a comedy slowly turns dark as a father and son come to terms with their own history. 

LONG NIGHT OF THE AMERICAN DREAM is a story about two brothers attempting to put on a play about two brothers attempting to put on a play about America. As their characters spar, so do they, wrestling with what it means to be a family, and by extension, what it means to be American. 

In equal measure, these shows are both comedies and dramas that constantly thwart and reorient the audience's expectations. They are very much a reflection of a post-pandemic world in which a turbulent and ridiculous reality is always in question.

THE STAKEOUT and LONG NIGHT OF THE AMERICAN DREAM

By Martin Dockery. Directed by Vanessa Quesnelle.

Performed by Andrew Broaddus & Martin Dockery.

Venue: The SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., New York, NY

The Stakeout: Nov 29, Dec 1, 6, 8, 13, 15 @ 7:00pm

Long Night of the American Dream: Nov 30, Dec 2, 7, 9, 14, 16 @ 7:00pm

Dockery has won over 50 festival awards as he's toured his 10 solo shows and 7 plays across Australia, the UK, Canada, and the US. At SoHo, he's performing in both THE STAKEOUT and LONG NIGHT OF THE AMERICAN DREAM with Andrew Broaddus, who he met as they were performing in SoHo Playhouse's immersive theater production TAMMANY HALL. Both plays are directed by Dockery's wife and long-time collaborator Vanessa Quesnelle, with whom he has a 5-year old daughter.

The SoHo Playhouse is committed to developing and supporting work by new and independent artist through programs such as the International Fringe Encore Series and the Lighthouse New Play Series. We are tremendously honored to be hosting the great works of Mr. Dockery this Winter.






