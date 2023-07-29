Tow Foundation to Award Randi Berry, Executive Director Of IndieSpace, Visionary Leadership Award

The award includes an unrestricted grant of $150,000 given to IndieSpace.

By: Jul. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo 1 Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway Photo 2 Aubrey Plaza to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway
Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall Photo 3 Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall
Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

Tow Foundation to Award Randi Berry, Executive Director Of IndieSpace, Visionary Leadership Award

The Tow Foundation will award Randi Berry, the Executive Director of IndieSpace, an organization established to disrupt the ongoing displacement of small theaters and to create a new model for equitable funding for the indie theater community, one of its Visionary Leadership Awards. The award includes an unrestricted grant of $150,000 given to IndieSpace, which the organization intends to use to fund additional mental health and Milk & Eggs grants, increase their Big Give awards for 2023, and allocate additional resources towards the pre-development costs for their new space in Hell's Kitchen. 

"The Tow Foundation is proud to support Randi Berry and her visionary leadership at IndieSpace," said Eileen Wiseman, Program Director at The Tow Foundation. "Randi's unwavering dedication to small independent theater companies and artists, coupled with her arts advocacy, has made a significant impact. Through IndieSpace, Randi provides crucial resources to artists in need – including rehearsal space, performance venues, emergency funds, and quick financial assistance. Her deep understanding of the arts and her determination to help artists survive, thrive, create, and innovate make her very deserving of recognition and continued support." 

“I am so honored to be recognized by the incredible Tow Foundation for my work in service of the indie theater community”, said Randi Berry, Executive Director of IndieSpace. “IndieSpace is the manifestation of the kind of organization I needed myself as an artist working in small theaters in NYC. The programs that we've built and what it has become is a reflection of the very community we serve. The foundation is not just acknowledging me, but is, in doing so, acknowledging the community as essential contributors to the field and a healthy artistic eco-system. The indie theater community exists, our work is meaningful and we deserve to thrive. This award is a big step in that direction. We are thrilled and so grateful to the Tow Foundation.”

Celebrating 35 years of service, The Tow Foundation was established in 1988 by Leonard and Claire Tow as a way to give back to the communities that shaped them. Its five primary impact areas are equity and justice, medicine and public health, arts and culture, higher education, and civic engagement. Grounded in its decades of work in Connecticut and New York, the foundation supports visionary leaders and nonprofit organizations to find and enact innovative solutions to persistent inequality. It works to ensure people can become full participants in their communities, achieve transformative and lasting progress, and develop approaches that allow everyone to reach their full potential. 

IndieSpace was established in 2016 to disrupt the ongoing displacement of small theaters and to address systemic inequities in NYC real estate. In 2022, it merged with Indie Theater Fund, an organization focused on a new model for equitable funding for the indie theater community. By contributing a nickel per ticket from their shows to a pot of money for funding, the indie theater community could create a method of self-sustainability and could rethink philanthropy and the process of grant making. Through radically transparent and equitable grants, community resources and advocacy, the Fund supported hundreds of indie theater companies and thousands of individual artists.    

Since its founding, IndieSpace has: consulted with 70+ venues making real estate decisions, including The Tank, FRIGID New York, The Chain, The Wild Project, Wooster Group, and Classical Theater of Harlem; helped 18 organizations sign new leases; saved seven theaters from being closed or repurposed; created four real estate operation partnerships; walked one venue through the purchase of their new home. During Covid, IndieSpace supported over 50 venues navigating their leases by helping them stay open, and also provided nearly $2M in relief grants to the indie theater community. In 2023 IndieSpace opened the West Village Rehearsal Co-Op with HERE Arts Center, New Ohio and Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. This 99-year lease for $1 per year will serve over 1,500 artists per year. For service to the community, IndieSpace received the Ellen Stewart Award and a citation from the City Council of New York www.indiespace.org

Photo credit: Benjamin Spradley



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
REBEL VERSES 2023 to Showcase The Door, Girl Be Heard, and More Photo
REBEL VERSES 2023 to Showcase The Door, Girl Be Heard, and More

Discover the thrilling lineup for REBEL VERSES 2023, featuring captivating performances of The Door, Girl Be Heard, and more. Get the dates and all the details for this must-see event in our latest article.

2
New Play EGG FRAME to Premiere Off-Broadway at John Cullum Theatre Photo
New Play EGG FRAME to Premiere Off-Broadway at John Cullum Theatre

Discover the thought-provoking play 'Egg Frame' premiering Off-Broadway at the John Cullum Theatre this September. Get your tickets now.

3
FRIGID New York to Present Chris Thompsons TWO FORESKINS WALK INTO A BAR at The Kraine The Photo
FRIGID New York to Present Chris Thompson's TWO FORESKINS WALK INTO A BAR at The Kraine Theater

Don't miss out on Chris Thompson's uproarious comedy 'Two Foreskins Walk Into a Bar' at The Kraine Theater. Running from 8/10-12/14, this show promises non-stop laughter. Get ready for an unforgettable night of entertainment!

4
Interview: Jack Bartholet Talks Fire Island Debut of BUYER AND CELLAR Photo
Interview: Jack Bartholet Talks Fire Island Debut of BUYER AND CELLAR

Get all the details on the Fire Island debut of Jonathan Tolins' Buyer and Cellar, presented by The Arts Project of Cherry Grove. Don't miss this limited run of the acclaimed production, starring Jack Bartholet and directed by Travis Greisler.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater Video Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You