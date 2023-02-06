Tony Shalhoub & Johanna Day Will Lead Reading of Rob Sedgwick's PLEASE LEAVE

Rob Sedgwick and Tony Award-Winning Actor Anthony Crivello have announced that they will present a private industry reading of Mr. Sedgwick's new play Please Leave. Directed by Bob Balaban, the reading will feature Emmy and Tony Award-Winning actor Tony Shalhoub, David Rasche, Clark Johnson, and Tony Award-Nominee Johanna Day.

Please Leave is a satirical, dark comedy: a raw presentation of life as presented on TV, making art out of others' misery.

It will take place on Monday, February 13th at 3:00 p.m. in the Anne L. Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th St - 4th floor). For inquiries or to secure a reservation on the guest list, please email Jean Egdorf, GM at jean.e.management@gmail.com



Bob Balaban created, produced and starred in the Academy Award-winning movie "Gosford Park," produced and directed the HBO movie "Bernard and Doris," starring Susan Sarandon and Ralph Fiennes, which was nominated for ten Emmys, three Golden Globes, and two SAG awards. He produced and directed the award-winning hit Off-Broadway play, The Exonerated. He has directed over thirty television episodes, both hour and half-hour, as well as four pilots and a number of television commercials. As an actor, he has appeared in nearly a hundred movies, most recently "The Monuments Men," starring George Clooney, and Wes Anderson's "The Grand Budapest Hotel."



Anthony Crivello's New York City theatrical credits include Golden Boy, Kiss of the Spiderwoman (Broadway, Toronto, London's West End), Marie Christine, Evita, Les Miserables, The News, Measure For Measure, Heathers: The Musical. Toronto: Jane Eyre. Los Angeles: Into The Woods @ The Hollywood Bowl, Steve Martin's The Underpants, Expecting Isabel, Do I Hear a Waltz. Chicago: The House of Martin Guerre, A Flea in Her Ear, Louis and Keely Live At The Sahara. Milwaukee: Mcguire, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. Pittsburgh: The Old Man and the Sea. Las Vegas: Phantom-The Las Vegas Spectacular. Films: Trade, Material Girls, Texas Rangers, Independence Day, Henry Toy, The Mark, The Glass Jar, Jane Austen's Mafia!, Slaves of New York, Spellbinder, Shakedown, Crocodile Dundee II, Assassin 33AD. Television: Pretty Freakin' Scary, Feud: Bette and Joan, Emma's Chance, Behind The Candelabra, Seinfeld, CSI: NY, Frasier, In-Laws, Law and Order, Normal, Ohio, Dillinger and Capone, The Lost Capone, Miami Vice, Star Trek-Voyager, Babylon 5, Alien Hunter, Les Miserables in Concert, One Life to Live. He has received Broadway's Tony Award, Chicago's Jefferson Award, a Carbonelle Award, A Footlights Award and nominations for three Jefferson, two Canadian Dora Mavor Moore, LA's Ovation, Drama Critics, Robbie, Garland, and Friends of New York Theater Awards. Mr. Crivello is a lifetime member of The Actor's Studio.



Rob Sedgwick has been a professional actor in New York City for 35 years. His favorite stage credits include Biff in "Death of A Salesman" at The Paper Mill Playhouse and Mike Conner in "The Glass Menagerie" at The Aslo Theater. In New York his favorites include Vick's Boy, and Bliss, both by Ben Bettenbender at Rattlestick Theater; Charlie Lomax and Bill Walker in Major Barbara, at The Irish Rep with Mellissa Errico and Boyd Gains, Umbrage by Steven Sater at Here with Jamie Sanchez. His film and TV credits include, "Another World," "Banshee," "Orange is The New Black," "Die Hard With a Vengeance," "Damages," "The Blacklist," Every conceivable "Law and Order," "Tales From The Darkside: The Movie," "Tune in Tomorrow," "30 Rock," "The Following," and the upcoming "The Last Thing He Wanted," starring Anne Hathaway. Rob is also the author of the book "Bob Goes To Jail." He is a graduate of Bennington College, a lifetime member of The Actor's Studio, and father of two.