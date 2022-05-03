Tony Danza, Tom Wopat & More to Star in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: From The Ziegfeld Follies to Moulin Rouge

The Town Hall will present Broadway By The Year: From The Ziegfeld Follies To Moulin Rouge on Monday, May 23 at 8pm. Created, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening will continue Broadway By The Year's 21st landmark season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

In this second concert of the Broadway by the Year season, audience members will get a one-night-only history of jukebox musicals and musical revues. And the truth is, an extraordinary number of hit Broadway shows fit the description of these two kinds of shows. These oftentimes maligned genres have played an important role in the resurrection of songs, and styles from rock 'n' roll (Jersey Boys,Beautiful, All Shook Up) to classical music (Kismet), and from country (Ring of Fire) to Rhythm & Blues (Black & Blue, After Midnight). And they have highlighted oftentimes forgotten composers, bringing their names back into the limelight, such as Eubie Blake with Eubie!and Fats Waller with Ain't Misbehavin'.

The cast of Broadway By The Year: From The Ziegfeld Follies To Moulin Rouge includes: Tony Danza (Honeymoon In Vegas; TV's Who's The Boss); Tom Wopat (Annie Get Your Gun; Chicago), Anais Reno (Carnegie Hall, and concerts at Birdland), douglas Ladnier (Jekyll and Hyde; Sweeney Todd), and Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset; Dames At Sea). More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Broadway By The Year Dance Troupe, choreographed by Danny Gardner, will also be performing.

"Jukebox musicals are a fun and unique way to reimagine songs that we love by giving them a new context or a new storyline," said Scott Siegel. "This concert will highlight the history of these shows and give audience members the chart-topping songs that we all love."

We are excited for the second installment of this year's Broadway By The Year concerts," said The Town Hall's Artistic Director Melay Araya. "The Town Hall has always been at the forefront of music and discovery, and we know that this concert will excite and entertain."

Tickets for Broadway By The Year are $57-$67. For tickets and information, please visit www.thetownhall.org or call 800-982-2787. The Broadway By The Year concert series is part of The Town Hall's presenting season.

Among the many other stars who may be performing in Broadway By The Year this season include: Marc Kudisch (The Girl From the North Country), Bill Irwin (Tony® Award Winner, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf), Emily Skinner (Side Show), Stephanie J. Block(Tony® Award Winner, The Cher Show), Sebastian Arcelus (House of Cards), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Kerry O'Malley (Into The Woods), Carolee Carmello (Mamma Mia!), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Tonya Pinkins (Caroline Or Change), Christiane Noll (Dear Evan Hansen), Julia Murney (Wicked), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show), Patti Murin (Frozen), Karen Ziemba (Chicago), Ethan Slater (Sponge Bob Squarepants The Musical), Bryan Batt (Mad Men), and Noah Racey (Curtains).

The rest of the 21st season of Broadway By the Year includes:

June 27, 2022 at 8PM

Broadway by the Year: ALMOST ON BROADWAY

Songs from shows that played off-Broadway and around the country

The world of theater music is full of songs that leapt to fame from shows that never actually made it to Broadway. For the first time in its 21-year history, Broadway by the Year will venture outside the confines of Broadway to honor the brilliant songs born Off-Broadway and in shows that played everywhere but Broadway. Just a small sampling of Off-Broadway shows that launched famous songs includes Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, Bat Boy, Beehive and, of course, The Fantasticks. Then there are the shows that never made it to Broadway, like The Baker's Wife, Zorro, and The Witches of Eastwick.

September 19, 2022 at 8PM

Broadway by the Year: A ONE NIGHT ONLY HISTORY OF BROADWAY SONG AND DANCE

It's an awesomely big subject, but Broadway by the Year will bring it to you in an explosion of tap, ballroom, jazz, ballet, and more! From George M. Cohan, Fred &Adele Astaire, and the dancing feet of 42nd Street, right up to the brilliance of Andy Blankenbeuler's choreography for In the Heightsand Hamilton - and the world of Broadway dance that swirls in-between. A cast of brilliant Broadway singer-dancers will be on display in this, Broadway by the Year's most ambitious concert event in its 21-year history! In fact, this entire 21st season will set a new standard for Town Hall's signature series. We hope you'll be there to witness it all!

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff