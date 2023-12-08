Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Laura Linney, and More Star in New Audio Plays From Audible

Audible has released a new slate of five Audible Theater titles, which star Broadway talent including Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Laura Linney, and more. In addition to presenting thrilling live performances at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, audio releases are a staple of Audible Theater's programming, which continues to deliver the live performance experience to millions of listeners around the world.

Audible Theater's December slate includes:

Created and performed by Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess and Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski, was recorded live during a three-night-only, sold-out run at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in July. Tony Award winner Christopher Gatetelli directs this outrageously hilarious show where Tituss and Jane attempt the impossible: a double-booking. Through delightful performances of pop and theatrical songs, Burgess and Krakowski prove they'll stop at nothing to upstage one another.

Summer, 1976 by David Auburn comes to audio following its acclaimed Broadway run. Starring four-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Laura Linney and Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht, this thoughtful play directed by Daniel Sullivan tells the story of two young mothers as they forge an unlikely bond and discover how friendships define and divide us.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-nominated play by James Ijames, comes to audio following its celebrated Broadway run. Original cast members including Tony nominee Nikki Crawford, Marcel Spears, and Adrianna Mitchell star in this "smart, fearless, and wildly entertaining” (Chicago Tribune) adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Directed by Tony nominee Saheem Ali, an uproarious family cookout emerges as an examination of love, pain, and joy.

By Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan, this show stars Santino Fontana, Peter Friedman, and Betsy Wolfe. Through passionate, funny and sometimes desperate letters, this touching play introduces the remarkable courtship of Robert Schenkkan's parents in 1941. Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis directs.

This play by Afsaneh Gray is a darkly suspenseful story about two women, a young Iranian immigrant and a British housewife, whose complicated entanglement leads to a shocking end in this erotic thriller. Elayce Ismail directs a full cast featuring Robyn Addison, Viss Elliot Safavi, Dana Haqjoo, John Sackville, Nicholas Boulton, and Saffron Coomber.

Kate Navin, Head of Creative Development at Audible, said: “I'm pleased that our final 2023 slate displays both the breadth and depth of Audible Theater's work as we boldly expand the possibilities of theatrical storytelling. Direct from the Minetta, Center of the YOUniverse is a perfect example of how we bring the live theater experience to audio—with many laughs along the way. The celebrated Broadway runs of Fat Ham and Summer, 1976 are beautifully adapted for riveting audio. Finally, Bob and Jean and The Other Woman show how playwrights craft works expressly for the listening experience. These global releases highlight the incredible range of audio theater, and we can't wait for listeners everywhere to hear them.”

To listen to these new titles, visit Audible.