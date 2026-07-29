Tiktok's Oliver Richman to Join the Cast of SOON Off-Broadway

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TikTok singer/songwriter and recording artist Oliver Richman will join the cast as Jonah in Out of the Box Theatrics' Off-Broadway premiere of Soon, a new musical by Nick Blaemire (Broadway: Glory Days; Off-Broadway: Safety Not Guaranteed, Space Dogs), directed by Will Blum (Broadway: Beetlejuice, The School of Rock - The Musical, The Book of Mormon).

Richman rose to prominence through his "song-a-day" project, earning widespread recognition on social media. Since 2024, the singer-songwriter has written more than 900 songs, including such massive hits as “The Ballad of Phil and Phyllis" and "Bunnies." Richman will celebrate his 1,000th song just days before taking the stage as Jonah.

@olivesongs11 The Ballad of Phil and Phyllis (feat. Joy Woods) - OUT NOW! Phil - Oliver Richman Phyllis - @Joy™️ Music and lyrics - Oliver Richman Orchestrations - @Steller Mix - Ian Kagey Master - Oscar Zambrano Recording Engineer - @Henry Reinach Video filmed by @bdottruong Video edited by Brian Truong and Oliver Richman Filmed and Recorded at Renaissance Recording Cover art designed by @Jess Keep designing Inspired by the immortal groundhog Punxsutawney Phil and his wife Phyllis None of this would have been possible without the love and support of my mom @Lisa Dawn Miller (I wrote the first part of this mostly as a joke on Day 34 of writing song every day. I had started song a day because I was so lost and stuck and sad and hiding from everything my heart wanted to be doing. I don’t know if I’m any closer to figuring it out, but I do know how much my life has changed just through sharing more and hiding less. Thank you for listening to my shenanigans and for inspiring me and for holding me like an apricot. The people this adventure has led me to are better than the strongest magic elixir. KEEP WRITING KEEP CREATING KEEP DREAMING YOU CAN DO ANYTHING I LOVE YOU) ♬ original sound - olivesongs

Additional cast and creative team will be announced at a later date. The six-week strictly limited engagement begins performances on Wednesday, September 30 at The Loft at St. Luke’s Theatre. Pre-sale for Soon begins August 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM. Sign up for first access at ootbtheatrics.com/soon. Public on-sale begins August 5, 2026.

What do you do with the time you have left? While twenty-something Charlie waits for the end of the world, Jonah waits for her to start living. But before time runs out, Charlie must do the hardest thing imaginable: open the front door. Nick Blaemire's Soon is an intimate, indie-pop chamber musical about finding the courage to pursue your dreams in an uncertain world.

Soon will appear as part of OOTB’s Loft Series and Custom Work Program. Out of the Box Theatrics’ Loft Season is a new developmental production series that offers artists a vital next step for emerging works and new ideas, providing the opportunity to present and refine their stories in front of New York City audiences. Featuring limited production elements in an intimate and immersive environment, the series embraces a story-first approach that prioritizes artistic development and inspires creative solutions to theatrical storytelling.

Soon was developed and premiered at Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA in 2015. The New York City pilot production was presented at the East Village Basement in October 2025.

OLIVER RICHMAN

(Jonah) is a singer-songwriter and actor. He graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 2022 and launched a song-a-day challenge (@olivesongs11) in January of 2024. Nearly 1000 songs later, his work has gained worldwide recognition with songs like “The Ballad of Phil and Phyllis” and “Bunnies.” He has collaborated with dozens of artists and continues to find new ways of connection through songwriting and building community. The grandson of legendary songwriter, Ron Miller, Oliver was invited by Stevie Wonder to share the stage when he was 10 years old. He returns to Joe’s Pub in New York City on September 26 to celebrate Song-a-Day 1000 after a sold-out performance there in 2025.

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