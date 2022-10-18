Tickets Now on Sale for New York Premiere of GEORGE KAPLAN at The New Ohio

Tickets are now on sale for the New York Premiere of Frédéric Sonntag's George Kaplan with an English Translation by Samuel Buggeln (Cherry Arts), directed by Max Hunter ([title of show] at Brooklyn Navy Yards; See You at The New Ohio). The production will be presented by The Bridge Production Group (Max Hunter, Artistic Director) at The New Ohio (154 Christopher Street New York, NY 10014), November 15-December 3.

A comedy. A thriller. A hoax ... while George Kaplan (the character) is the fictional spy in Hitchcock's 'North by Northwest,' George Kaplan (the play) is a hilarious and dizzying look into the way fiction interacts with political narrative and identity. The Bridge Production Group is thrilled to present the New York City premiere of Frédéric Sonntag's George Kaplan - one of the most-produced plays to emerge from Europe this decade.

Performances will take place on Tuesday, November 15 at 8pm, Wednesday, November 16 at 8pm, Thursday, November 17 at 8pm, Friday, November 18 at 8pm, Saturday, November 19 at 2pm, Saturday, November 19 at 8pm, Sunday, November 20 at 5pm, Monday, November 21 at 8pm, Saturday, November 26 at 2pm, Saturday, November 26 at 8pm, Sunday, November 27 at 5pm, Monday, November 28 at 8pm, Wednesday, November 30 at 8pm, Thursday, December 1 at 8pm, Friday, December 2 at 8pm, and Saturday, December 3 at 8pm. Tickets ($25) can be purchased in advance at www.bridgeproductiongroup.org. The performance will run approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission. Masks will be required for all audience members.

The cast will feature Christina Toth* (Orange is the New Black on Netflix), Elisha Lawson* (The Get Down on Netflix, Blue Bloods on CBS), Max Samuels* (Angry Young Man with Urban Stages), Campbell Symes* (And Who Will Follow Rachel? at The Tank), and Michael DeFilippis (Stupid f-ing Bird with To Be Theatre Company). The creative team will include Lighting Design by Conor Mulligan (The Giant Hoax at Theatre Row), Costume Design by Avery Reed (Patience at Second Stage Uptown), Scenic and Prop Design by Thomas Jenkeleit (Hotel Good Luck with Cherry Arts), Multimedia and Sound Design by Andrew Freeburg (House of Cards with Water Theater Company), with Assistant Direction and Dramaturgy by Dante de Blasio. The Production Stage Manager will be Melanie Ashby. *Appearing courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association

George Kaplan was first produced in the English language by the Cherry Artists' Collective in Ithaca, NY with Artistic Director Samuel Buggeln.

The Bridge Production Group is a nonprofit theatre company committed to dismantling and rebuilding an audience's expectations of theatrical storytelling. In producing both new and revived works, we seek to disrupt traditional conventions and assumptions about how stories are told in the theatrical medium by restructuring and reimagining classic text, utilizing and highlighting design as a core narrative component, and blurring genre and tone. Injecting the familiar with spontaneity and vitality, our mission is to create theatre that is immediate and resonant with young and diverse audiences; we invite less traditional theatergoing audiences into our shared spaces, aiming to awaken an enhanced appreciation for the medium.

For more information visit: www.bridgeproductiongroup.org